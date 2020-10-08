In your county

Atlantic
ACUA Recycled Art Contest: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is sponsoring an art contest to create works from material destined for recycling or trash. The contest is open to all ages. Participants must be a resident of Atlantic County. The deadline for entries is Nov. 1. For more details, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com.
Drive-up flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will host a drive-up flu shot clinic from 8 a. m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the parking lot at its Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Appointments are encouraged, and you can make them online at www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com or by contacting your primary care provider. Walk-up flu shots will also be provided to those without an appointment. The flu clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of whether or not you are a current Shore Physicians Group patient. Drive-up flu shots will be administered to up to four people in a vehicle who have an appointment. For walk-up appointments, you will be directed to park your car and walk up to the designated tents to register. For more information, visit www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Cape May
COVID drive-thru testing offered: The Cape May County Department of Health and Complete Care Health Network are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. To receive testing, you must first be screened for symptoms or exposure via a telemedicine visit by a Complete Care provider. Appointments for screenings can be requested at CompleteCareNJ.org and click the Request an Appointment link or call 609-465-0258. For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Southern Ocean
Golf Classic event to support student scholarships: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. Registration and brunch begin 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Funds raised help make higher education more accessible to Ocean County residents through scholarships and awards. Various levels of sponsorships and participation are available, and discounted tickets are available for alumni. For information, visit go.ocean.edu/golf.
Hometown security program: The Governmental Affairs Institute of Ocean County College will present a Hometown Security Webinar in conjunction with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19. The webinar is free and open to the public and may be accessed at https://share.dhs.gov/HometownSecurityOCC. Topics to be discussed include current threat environment, recognizing suspicious indicators, security awareness and protective measures. For more information, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2211.
County library offers human trafficking program: A free virtual program outlining the problem of human trafficking will be held 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. It will be presented by Jaimee Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of the advocacy group Sisters of the Streets. The free program is sponsored by Ocean County Human Services. It is open to teens, adults and educators. Registration is required. To register, call 732-349-6200, ext. 5203 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!