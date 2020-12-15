In your county

Atlantic

ACUA Holiday Food Drive: County residents are urged to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the 30th annual Holiday Food Drive conducted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. All food collected through Dec. 18 will be distributed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/FoodDrive.

Charity League Christmas pins: The Charity League 2020 Christmas Pin is still available in limited quantities, according to Barbara Law, publicity chair for the nonprofit. This year’s handmade design is a deep green sequined sleigh carrying two delicate Christmas trees. It is trimmed in white and includes seed beads and crystals and is highlighted with crystal holly leaves and berries. The cost is $25. A purchase supports local charities. For information, visit charityleagueac.com or email charityleague pins@gmail.com.

Cape May