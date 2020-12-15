In your county

Atlantic
ACUA Holiday Food Drive: County residents are urged to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the 30th annual Holiday Food Drive conducted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. All food collected through Dec. 18 will be distributed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/FoodDrive.
Charity League Christmas pins: The Charity League 2020 Christmas Pin is still available in limited quantities, according to Barbara Law, publicity chair for the nonprofit. This year’s handmade design is a deep green sequined sleigh carrying two delicate Christmas trees. It is trimmed in white and includes seed beads and crystals and is highlighted with crystal holly leaves and berries. The cost is $25. A purchase supports local charities. For information, visit charityleagueac.com or email charityleague pins@gmail.com.
Cape May
Lazarus House launches fundraising campaign: Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry and the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel are conducting “Keep ‘Em Warm, Keep ‘Em Dry” to fund major repairs to their landmark building at Burk and Pacific avenues in Wildwood. The goal is to raise $75,000 to fund the repair or replacement of a four-roof system that covers the chapel and food pantry, plus completely rebuild the boiler system and replace the deteriorating steeple on the chapel with a new steeple that will be music-filled and illuminated. Donations may be made to Lazarus House, P.O. Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or at lazarus-houseministries.org.
Cumberland
In the service: Army Reserve Sgt. Amy Malone has been assigned to the 13th Psychological Operations Battalion, Fort Bragg, Minnesota, as a reservist. She is a 2006 graduate of Vineland High School.
Southern Ocean
OCC offers free ‘Handshake’ app: Ocean County College instituted a new career management tool through its Career Services Department for students and alumni to connect with potential employers and industry professionals. The Handshake app can help search for internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities and jobs. OCC is the first community college in New Jersey to offer the service, according to the college. For information, visit ocean.edu/student-services/career-services or email Christopher Carbone, career services coordinator, at ccarbone@ocean.edu.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!