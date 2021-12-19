In Your County

Holiday Sweet Sale: The Atlantic County Historical Society will sell home-baked cookies, candy, fudge and brownies from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Historical Society Building at 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. Items are sold by the prepackaged pound at $10 per pound. Tins are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society. Masks are required. To order ahead, call 609-646-7355.

Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in EHT: AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center with options for those who do not have symptoms who are seeking to schedule either a rapid antigen or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID test. The center is at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 1000. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a required appointment, call 888-285-2684. Insurance and self-pay (antigen, $59 and PCR, $100) options are available. Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care. For information, additional COVID-19 resources and information, visit atlanticare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 888-569-1000.