In Your County

Atlantic
Holiday Sweet Sale: The Atlantic County Historical Society will sell home-baked cookies, candy, fudge and brownies from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Historical Society Building at 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. Items are sold by the prepackaged pound at $10 per pound. Tins are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society. Masks are required. To order ahead, call 609-646-7355.
Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in EHT: AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center with options for those who do not have symptoms who are seeking to schedule either a rapid antigen or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID test. The center is at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 1000. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a required appointment, call 888-285-2684. Insurance and self-pay (antigen, $59 and PCR, $100) options are available. Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care. For information, additional COVID-19 resources and information, visit atlanticare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 888-569-1000.
Cumberland
Mauricetown’s Candlelight Virtual House Tour: 4 p.m. through Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the post office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays. Presented by Mauricetown Historical Society. Free; no registration needed. For more information, visit mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.
Cape May
Grief support: H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve, Inc. — is a bereavement support group for widows and widowers. There are chapters in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties. Some chapters meet in person and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions. The group meets weekly and is divided into four sessions of 10 weeks each. For more information or to join, call 856-234-2200.