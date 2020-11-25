In your county

Atlantic

UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey branch in Egg Harbor Township and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Food items and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. The collection dates, times and locations are 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 and 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at 401 N. Argyle Ave., Margate; 212 Peachtree Lane, Egg Harbor Township; and 448 Coventry Way, Galloway Township.

Cumberland

‘Peace On Earth’ annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland’s “Peace on Earth” Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland will be held 5 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is Sunday. This year’s theme promotes peace and calm during these turbulent times, organizers said. For more information, call 856-794-8653.

Southern Ocean County

‘Coping with the Holidays’ grief program: The Ocean County Library will present a virtual program, “Coping with the Holidays,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. The Samaritan Center for Grief Support is designed to help those whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one. The presentation will focus on finding solace in grief, coping, communication and compassion for one’s self and others, self-care suggestions and holiday-related COVID-19 concerns. A live question-and-answer discussion will follow the program. The program is free. Registration is required. To receive a link to join the discussion, visit theocean-countylibrary.org/events.