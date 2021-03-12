 Skip to main content
In the service
Navy Cmdr. Melissa Dillard, a Galloway Township native and a member of Absegami High School Class of 1998, assumed command of Training Squadron VT-4 at a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola on March 5.

VT-4 is the Navy’s only advanced naval flight officer training squadron that prepares student naval flight officers for training in the E-2 Hawkeye, E-6 Mercury, EP-3 Aries and P-8 Poseidon aircraft communities.

The Navy announced the promotion as part of their celebration of Women’s History Month.

