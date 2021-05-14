In the schools

Vineland student among winners in drug free design contest
Nathan Tenev, a fourth-grader at St. Mary’s School in Vineland, was among two students statewide showcased for their artistic skills in the Partneship for a Drug-Free Fourth Grade Design Contest. His winning design, “Do Sports, Art, Music. Don’t Do Drugs,” will be featured on the 40,000 folders distributed to fourth grade classrooms throughout the state this fall. The winners were showcased in a virtual award ceremony May 12.
FCCLA honors Southern Middle School teacher
Southern Regional Middle School’s Susan Stinson is this year’s recipient of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America 2021 National Educated Adviser Award. The award is designed to recognize teachers who strive to help students grow by implementing ideas, resources and strategies gained through on-going professional development. Her accomplishment will be announced at the FCCLA Hybrid National Leadership Conference on June 30.