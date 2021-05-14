In the schools

Nathan Tenev, a fourth-grader at St. Mary’s School in Vineland, was among two students statewide showcased for their artistic skills in the Partneship for a Drug-Free Fourth Grade Design Contest. His winning design, “Do Sports, Art, Music. Don’t Do Drugs,” will be featured on the 40,000 folders distributed to fourth grade classrooms throughout the state this fall. The winners were showcased in a virtual award ceremony May 12.