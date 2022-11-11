At age 17, Gino Iovino left Naples, Italy, to pursue the American Dream. He came to Philadelphia and, over the course of his career, built several successful businesses.

But he never left his roots.

This is evident at Girasole, the Atlantic City-based restaurant that celebrated its 30th anniversary in June.

When patrons come to Girasole—the name means sunflower in Italian—they experience Italy, not only in the décor, but most importantly, in the food. That’s because many products are imported directly from Iovino’s homeland.

One of them is flour, made from 100 percent durum wheat semolina, which the restaurant uses to make its artisanal house-made pastas. “This is a special flour that makes the pasta light,” Iovino says. “So you can eat a big plate and not feel stuffed.”

Iovino also imports pasta from the Gragnano-Napoli region, as well as coffee, semi-dried tomatoes, rice for risotto, extra virgin olive oil and prosciutto. These products, in Iovino’s view, have no American equivalent.

“We import a lot of products from Italy because they are simply the best,” says Iovino. “The rice we use for the risotto is the best in the world. Good Italian food begins with high-quality, fresh ingredients.”

Girasole’s meats are prime. The fish is fresh. So are the vegetables and fruits. Iovino relies on purveyors who’ve been in business as long as he has. So he trusts them and knows they meet his standards.

In Girasole’s early days, Iovino cooked alongside his cousin Rosalba Morici, who trained at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Bari, Italy, on the Adriatic Coast. Iovino had a natural skill for cooking, but as the restaurant grew, he entrusted the cooking to Executive Chef Bruno Mozon, who also trained with Morici.

“I learned everything about cooking by standing side by side in the kitchen with Rosalba,” says Mozon. “With her culinary training and the Iovino family’s recipes, she taught me how to make the fresh, homemade noodles we use in every pasta dish at Girasole.”

Mozon also benefitted from the Michelin-starred chefs Iovino brought from Italy to work in Girasole’s kitchen. “I watched everything they did,” Mozon says. “I can’t imagine better training than working alongside these excellent chefs who have the world’s best culinary experience and education.”

Girasole’s décor invites patrons to take a breath and relax. Gold and azure mimic Naples’ sun and sea. Large urns burst with sunflowers, and baskets bulge with bread and fruit. Scarves, artwork and a wall fresco of an Italian dry stone hut further beautify the space, making patrons feel as if they’ve stepped right into the heart of Italy.

“Guests are made to fill like they’re on vacation and escaping to a coastal restaurant on the Mediterranean,” Mozon says. The main dining room seats 90 and the outdoor garden and patio accommodates 40 people, Iovino says.

Sixty-five percent of Girasole’s cuisine is based on fresh seafood. Among top sellers are branzino, which is fileted table side. This tender, flaky white fish is baked in the oven with sea salt, which keeps the fish moist. Extra virgin olive oil adds a creamy finish and capers lend briny zest.

Langostinos are another big seller. At Girasole, they can be baked or grilled; the meat is white, tender and juicy. “Our langostinos are really unbelievable,” Iovino raves. “Our customers just love them.”

Calamari, flash-fried in “good olive oil,” is another house favorite, says Iovino. The fish is light, crispy and tender.

The restaurant also serves classic Italian meat dishes: osso bocco, which is a slowed cooked veal shank; veal chop Milanese; and filet mignon. Gourmet pizza, baked in the Italian-imported oven, showcases fresh and bold flavors with tomato, creamy mozzarella, basil, prosciutto and more.

Of course, Girasole’s menu would be not complete without pasta dishes. And this is where authentic Italian and American-Italian cuisine diverge.

“The Italian American dishes pour on the tomato ‘gravy,’ says Mozon, who’s been Girasole’s executive chef for 20 years. “Not only are the sauces heavy and high in calories, but they smother the pasta, instead of enhancing it.”

For his dishes, Mozon focuses on the Mediterranean style of cooking, which is lighter and healthier, he says. “I love creating light sauces, which bring out the delicate flavor of the homemade pasta, instead of overpowering it.”

Patrons have their choice of house-made tagliolini, a ribbon pasta; pappardelle; a thick ribbon pasta; ravioli; chitarra, similar to spaghetti; black spaghettini; and gnocchi. They also can choose the imported pasta, including spaghetti; rigatoni; orecchiette, ear-shaped; and farfalle, a bowtie shaped.

The pasta is the star of the dish, and various ingredients are added to create delicate or bold flavors. For delicate flavors, jumbo lump crabmeat, calamari, clams and plum tomatoes ornament chitarra pasta. For bold flavors, Italian sausage and sautéed broccoli rabe adorn orecchiette pasta.

Mozon and Iovino take pride in the food at Girasole. So do the 16 members of Iovino’s family—"nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and more,” who are employed at the restaurant, says Iovino. In this family-owned business, patrons are made to feel welcomed.

“The family vibe is what makes us successful,” says Iovino. “Because we are a family-run restaurant, people feel at home when they dine here. The service is good, but it’s not corporate. My sister is the hostess. My aunt makes the pizza from our Italian-imported oven. It’s a family feeling. And that’s what people love about it.”

Naturally, with so many Italians working under one roof, tempers can flare, says Iovino. He is nicknamed the Pope because he’s “patient and diplomatic,” he says. “I’m able to keep the peace. And so far so good. We’re all still talking to each other.”

And they’re still going strong.