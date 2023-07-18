Ruthie Henri built her barbecue business into one of the most popular spots in South Jersey. Along the way she faced tragic adversity but managed to stay focused and persevere. She will always remember how she got here.

Just off Route 322 in Folsom, Henri's Hotts Barbeque is an oasis along the blacktop leading to Atlantic City. For over 20 years Henri's has been a go-to barbecue spot with its tender, juicy ribs, fried chicken and brisket that is spot on. And tending the smoker or stirring a pot of collard greens on the stove, you'll find Ruthie Henri.

“I'm putting myself out there,” she says. “I'm smoking meat, coming up with different types of specials so I can offer more. I made a lot of changes. I made changes to the menu. I added a brisket cheesesteak that won Best of South Jersey. I added a pulled chicken, and smoked jerk wings.”

It wasn't always that way. When Ruthie and her husband, Douglass, opened Henri's Hotts in 2019, she was happy letting him work the smoker and do the majority of the cooking. She was still working another full-time job but was spending more and more time in the restaurant the two thought would be their retirement plan. After struggling at the restaurant the first few years, they came up with an idea for a Sunday barbecue buffet. That was the catalyst that helped them turn the corner of success.

“Business was good. The place was jumping. It was standing room only in this place.”

By 2019, after 10 years balancing two jobs, Ruthie was ready to retire from her full-time job, join her husband in the business and start enjoying life and seeing the world. They started planning trips to Mexico, Jamaica and Key West. Then COVID hit. They had restructured the business to deal with the pandemic restrictions and concentrated on takeout. And it was working.

The other unexpected came when Douglass got sick just before Thanksgiving in 2020. He was a tough guy, she recalls, a veteran and law enforcement officer, and didn't want to go to a hospital. Ruthie and their son finally persuaded him to go.

“So we got him to the hospital and that was the last time I saw him because we couldn't go in. I would show up in the lobby and sit there until a doctor came down to talk to me. The overall experience was just terrible. It seemed like he was doing really well and he just took a turn.”

She was at the restaurant working on Christmas holiday orders when she got the call. Douglass died on his mother's 82nd birthday, December of 2021.

“It was hard,” she remembers. “I didn't know what to do. I really struggled with opening up the restaurant. I knew I could but I didn't have him. Then I just decided I was going to open it up, and not only that, I'm going to really, really get to the next level. And I have doubled my business.”

She redesigned the dining room and smoker area and decided to concentrate on the catering side of the business seven days a week while maintaining the restaurant only on the weekends.

“I want to be the biggest barbecue caterer in New Jersey,” she says with confidence and self-assurance. “When you think of barbecue I want people to think of Henri Hotts Barbeque.”

Her barbecue is epic. Most popular is the beef brisket which is smoked for 19 hours and then chilled before slicing it. She says she cooks a whole brisket rather than a flat brisket which allows for a juicier end result.

“It's very easy to dry it out with a flat brisket. I get a whole brisket, trim some of the fat and just do salt and pepper and smoke it for 19 hours. When it comes to beef, salt and pepper is all you need.”

And let's not forget the ribs. Henri's ribs are seasoned with a dry rub for several days with a simple combination of seasoning she will not divulge. She describes the flavor as a little sweet, a little garlicky.

“It's savory. It's not spicy, it's not sweet. They don't fall off the bone because ribs should not fall off the bone. You should be able to pull gently. I use a St. Louis style cut on the ribs. It is a spare rib. Some people say baby backs are better but I tend to differ. Sometimes you don't get that consistency with a baby back as you do with a spare rib.”

Fried chicken is also a favorite at Henri's Hotts.

“Fried chicken is through the roof,” she says proudly. “I have a batter that I use, it's got a little salt, a little pepper, onion powder, a little bit of cornmeal. It's real juicy. You get that crack with the skin. When you bite into the fried chicken it's flavor right down to the bone. And I sell a ton of fried chicken.”

Try it with a side of her mac and cheese; a combination of five different cheeses, sharp being dominant. It's so creamy, so cheesy and consistent every time, she says. You dip your fork in the mac and cheese and all the cheese is following you, falling off the fork.

That's just one of several soul-food inspired, “Southern” side dishes she offers, like her collard greens, savory and not bitter, candied yams that melt in your mouth, baked beans, corn pudding, hush puppies, potato salad and a coleslaw with a special dressing that gives it a pinkish color and a mild flavor.

Top it off with one of her homemade deserts. The two most popular she says are the 7-Up pound cake and peach cobbler. With the close proximity to Hammonton they also offer many blueberry deserts, like cobbler, pies and cheesecakes.

And what she is most proud of is the service her staff offers and the atmosphere she created with Douglass.

“You come in here, it's bright, the girls are smiling, the Motown music is playing in the background and the food is good. You're going to get a good value for your dollar. And everything is fresh. In reviews, people not only talk about the food, they talk about the staff. They love my girls. They're awesome.”