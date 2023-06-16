The saying goes, if you can't take the heat get out of the kitchen. Chef Ronald Poulin disagrees.

“I like the heat, the fast pace of cooking, the fire,” says the chef of La Cucina Ristorante, in Northfield.

Poulin has been doing just that for the past six years, as chef and co-owner, and he says the rewards remind him of why he got into the culinary business.

“Creating something out of nothing and seeing the looks on peoples' faces when they see the food and taste it.”

He found his passion for cooking from his mother, who also loved to cook and dreamed of opening her own place, but health issues prevented it. She was the one that drove him to his first job at a bakery in Moorestown, his hometown, where he continued to work for 10 years. Another bakery job followed and he decided culinary was his calling. He enrolled and graduated from the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, in Philadelphia.

While attending culinary school he got a job at the Penne Restaurant and Wine Bar, a fine dining Italian eatery known for its homemade pastas in Philadelphia. He worked his way up to sous chef and stayed there for eight years. What he learned about making pasta would pay off later.

It was at Penne that he met his future business partner, Elis Haxhistasa, and the two decided they should take that leap and open their own restaurant. In 2017, they found a location off Tilton Road, in Northfield, which was the previous location of Roberta's. In April of that same year they opened the doors to La Cucina Ristorante, a name they chose because of the large open kitchen.

Ironically, although classically trained in French cuisine, he got a job in an Italian restaurant while studying in France and found that it suited him well.

“I love cooking Italian food. I like to do traditional but I throw a little new flair into my cooking. I try to do fancy things but I try an keep it simple.”

How do you make your Italian restaurant stand out from all the others similar eateries?

“Stay consistent,” he says. “Food hot, food on time. Try to use local flavors, local ingredients.”

To supply some of those local ingredients they planted a garden behind the restaurant where he grows herbs and vegetables, like tomatoes, zucchini, squash, eggplant and others, for use in their dishes.

“I'm out there every day picking,” he says.

Cashing in on his knowledge of pasta from Penne, he makes his own pasta, sometimes every day, from ravioli to gnocchi, fettuccine and other specialty pastas. It's a lot of work, but he says it's one of the things that separates La Cucina from other places.

“There's a difference. The freshness. You can definitely tell whether its store bought or you make it yourself. The difference is in the bite of it. It is a lot of work.”

The key to making great pasta yourself, he explains, is how you knead the dough, not overworking it.

“Don't over knead the dough. You have to let it rest. Wrap it up, put it in the fridge and let it sit for at least 45 minutes.”

His pasta dishes are some of the most popular on the menu, like the rigatoni bolognese, made with all beef, and a secret recipe that he will not divulge. Also popular is the Fettuccine La Cucina, which is house-made fettuccine pasta, sauteed mushrooms, shredded short rib ragu and a mushroom jus. Italian comfort food.

His homemade gnocchi is served two ways: with tomato sauce that's made in house, and with a Gorgonzola dolce sauce, a sweeter, milder blue cheese that he says is a hit with his customers.

Overall, Poulin says the stuffed pork chop tops the list with his customers. It's a 12-ounce center cut Frenched pork chop. Frenching is a technique where the rib bone is exposed and all the meat is removed from the bone. It's provides great plate presentation and gives added flavor. It's stuffed with prosciutto and mozzarella, and toped with a mushroom demi glaze.

You may not even see the crowd-favorite fish dish on the menu, their flounder francaise. The flounder is dredged in flour and egg, pan seared, and served with a lemon caper sauce and plated over capellini. He serves it with shrimp, tomatoes and asparagus. Simple and delicious.

Poulin's go-to dish is his chicken parmesan, a dish that's not uncommon in Italian restaurants but Poulin says his is different.

'My sauce is really good. I use top quality tomatoes. It just comes together.”

His recipe for tomato sauce is simple, high-grade Alta Cucina plum tomatoes, onions and garlic, lightly seasoned. He believes in seasoning the sauce when he prepares the individual dish it will be used on.

Utilizing his early background in baking, Poulin also makes many of his own deserts: tiramisu, crème brulee and their panna cotta. He says his tiramisu is not made in the traditional style, he chose to top it with toasted coconut and a drizzle of caramel, made and served in individual portions.

When you add up all that Poulin does, making pasta, deserts, gardening and cooking, you would think he may be burning himself out. Except he loves the heat.

La Cucina Ristorante is BYOB

Center Point Plaza

1205 Tilton Road

Northfield, NJ 08225

(609) 677-0470

Hours:

Monday thru Friday – 11am-3pm, 5pm-11pm

Saturday - 5pm – 11pm

Sunday – 5pm - 10pm