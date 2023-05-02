Tradition can be a strong force when dining out.

It's what makes us return to the same places year after year, often getting the same dish, because of past memories, a family favorite, or knowing that what you're going to be served has always been so good.

Angelo's Fairmount Tavern is one of those places. The old-school restaurant, located off Fairmount Avenue in the storied Ducktown section of Atlantic City, is as much a fixture in the resort as the beach and Boardwalk. It's a place where locals and visitors have been flocking to for the past 87 years, serving some of the best traditional, homemade Italian food in South Jersey.

And it's the job of Executive Chef Martin Reyes to make sure customers are not disappointed.

Angelo's is a family restaurant, with three generations of the Mancuso family at the helm since 1935. Many of the recipes, from their meatballs to their chicken parm and pasta dishes, have been handed down from generation to generation.

“I call it the pillars of this business. The old dishes,” Reyes says. “We're just carrying on what they started.”

Reyes leads a team of a half a dozen cooks and prep staff to make sure things are ready when the doors open. During the summer months they will prepare 650 dishes on a weekend. Reyes has cultivated a seasoned staff, some of which have spent as many as 30 years working together, learning the routine.

“People don't know how much work is going on in the kitchen to keep people fed and not waiting,” he explains. “Organization is a big deal, especially when you're cooking from scratch.”

Reyes has been cooking as long as he can remember. Born in Lima, Peru, his mother operated a restaurant that catered to the factory workers there. That may be where he learned his skills cooking for a large number of people.

“I was raised in a kitchen,” he recalls. “When I was a little kid peeling potatoes, squeezing lemons. My whole family cooked.”

Reyes came to America when he was 20 and landed his first job at the Ocean Front Restaurant, in Brigantine, now the Luguna Grill. While working his way up from dishwasher to line cook he started classes at the Academy of Culinary Arts, at Atlantic Cape Community College, where he would eventually graduate. He would also move to Angelo's where he's been for the last 21 years.

He says one of his strongpoints is his ability to adapt to any kitchen he's working with along with any menu. He puts his Peruvian background on hold and keeps to the recipe he's given.

“If I see a recipe from anywhere I can put it together. I know how the ingredients work together and the taste of various ingredients. I can put together pretty much anything. Any dish from any culture: Italian, Indian, Japanese.”

Cooking at Angelo's, consistency is key, but he has updated some dishes and added a few to the menu. His Chicken Anthony, which is sauteed boneless chicken breast topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, melted provolone cheese and their homemade blush sauce, is the height of Italian comfort food. Tender chicken is melt-in-your-mouth good and the overall flavor makes you weak in the knees.

The most popular dish on the menu is still their meatballs made from a Mancuso family recipe. Strolling through the multiple rooms (Angelo's is much larger than it looks from the outside), from the classic glass-bricked bar to the homey dining rooms, customers are greeted with photographs through the years of the Mancuso family, and historical images and newspapers. One photograph shows a senior Mr. Mancuso with a plate of those same meatballs. The saying goes, if it's not broken, don't fix it.

The key is sticking to a tried and true recipe. They start from scratch: ground beef, eggs, bread filling seasoning, garlic, oregano, basil, parsley, salt and pepper. They'll go through 300 pounds of ground beef in a week, the basic ingredient for their famous meatballs. Maybe 150 meatballs a day in the summer.

“Nothing fancy,” he remarks. “We have to be on it with the right amount. That's what is the difference.

Nothing gets overlooked. People can tell this dish is made here from scratch. And that's what sets us apart. They come here and have the chicken parm and say, wow, this is homemade.“

Lobster ravioli is also a popular dish. Ravioli in a lobster cream sauce with crabmeat , cream sauce, bechamel with a lobster flavor.

“It's simple like that. No crazy seasoning, no garlic, nothing but a strong cream sauce with a strong lobster flavor. That's it.”

Reyes personal favorites lean toward fish, like snapper - “We're known for our fish. Always fresh, always changing to what's in season. Snapper is prepared grilled or broiled with scampi sauce over pasta with shrimp.”

Their pasta sauce, which he says they make gallons at a time, is the tasty thread for their pasta dishes, from their “Ducktown Favorites”, like veal or chicken pizzeolo and chicken cacciatorre to their “Simply Italian” offerings like baked lasagna, involtini marinara, and eggplant florentine.

Reyes tips for home chefs preparing Italian dishes: it's the garlic. It has to be thin and crispy, he recommends.

“If you don't cook the garlic right it makes a lot of difference in the finished product. It has be golden brown and caramelized.”

He also suggests using fresh herbs rather than the dried variety: “Fresh herbs makes a lot of difference in Italian dishes. Make sure the basil is fresh. Not the dried basil or dried parley which doesn't yield the same flavor. It's like night and day compared to the fresh stuff.”

It's the way it's always been done at Angelo's, where people come for meals they know they will enjoy because of Reyes' attention to the recipes and his dedication to making sure nothing is overlooked.

“People know when they have something that's made here. When they leave here they leave feeling full. That's why they keep coming back. They know.”

Angelo's Fairmount Tavern

2300 Fairmount Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

609-344-2439

Hours:

Monday: Thursday – 5 pm – 9 pm

Friday: 5 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday: 4:30 pm – 10 pm

Sunday: 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm

