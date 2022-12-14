In the Kitchen with ... Leo Sanchez

As a boy growing up in Mexico, Leo Sanchez remembers sitting at a big table with his six siblings to eat lunch and dinner, which his mother cooked fresh daily. No cell phones pinged. No TV blared.

“It wasn’t like somebody ate now and then somebody ate later,” recalls Sanchez, head chef at Celina’s Mulberry Market and Grille in Galloway. “We all sat together, and we ate together. Sitting down as a family shows respect for the meal and for the person who cooked it.”

This childhood memory left an indelible mark on Sanchez, who is a model of respect. In particular, he respects his work as head chef at Celina’s, a post he’s held since 2006.

“I have always had a passion for food,” he says. “To me, working with food is like artwork. I love to make a beautiful presentation with the food. And I get excited when I look at fresh produce and fresh fruit, thinking about all the things I can do with it.”

But his excitement needs a final destination.

“When you’re cooking food, you please yourself because you’re happy to do what you do,” says Sanchez, “But you have to please your customers, who eat the food. That’s why, to me, food is love. When customers tell us how happy we’ve made them, it makes me feel really good.”

Sanchez’s respect for customers governs all of his actions in the kitchen. “When it’s busy, I have to concentrate,” he says. “I can’t have too many distractions—I tell the servers not to talk to me too much—because I need to make sure the food is right. I want customers to say, ‘Wow, that was really good.’”

Celina’s seats 135 people and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Operating seven days a week, Celina’s is a busy place. Along with its extensive menus, Sanchez prepares specials each day. His soups are a signature, and he offers two daily.

Depending on the ingredients he has on hand, Sanchez might make chicken orzo and spinach, carrot and ginger bisque, seafood soup, clam bisque, New England clam chowder, crab tomato Florentine soup, mahi mahi chowder, flounder corn chowder and more.

Making fresh soup is one of Sanchez’s longstanding traditions at Celina’s. “All the years I’m working here, I’ve always made two fresh soups each day,” he says. “I enjoy making it because I love all the fresh produce we get here.”

Sanchez also creates specials for sandwiches, salads and dinner. A popular sandwich special is the barbequed pork with sliced grilled apple and melted provolone on brioche. Another is a beef short-rib burger topped with homemade, crispy red onion rings on a Kaiser roll with a side of homemade mac and cheese.

Among salad specials is the barbeque and mango shrimp. The shrimp is grilled and glazed with homemade mango barbeque sauce, sitting atop fresh greens with cucumbers and tomatoes.

Homemade meat loaf is a popular dinner special, as is the broiled seafood combination, which features Cape May scallops, homemade jumbo lump crab cake or salmon filet, sautéed in lemon, butter, white wine and shallot sauce. A half, oven-roasted duck with triple sauce, made of blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, is also popular.

Celina’s is also known for its vegetarian dishes, says Sanchez. The tofu stir fry, made with fresh zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, broccoli, onion and red pepper, is laced with an orange sesame sauce and served over organic brown and wild rice.

The sweet potato black bean burger is also in demand. The burger, made with quinoa, black beans and spices, is a big hit, says Sanchez, noting that he has 25 cases of sweet potatoes waiting to be made into burgers, soups and whatever else he can dream up with this root vegetable.

Sanchez draws inspiration from the ingredients themselves, as well as from cookbooks and the Food Channel. “I like to watch the cooking shows because they give me ideas on how to do all different things.”

Because Celina’s is busy, the kitchen gets hectic. Mistakes inevitably will happen, but when they do, you will not find Sanchez throwing pots and hollering at line cooks.

“I think before I speak,” says Sanchez, who manages a staff of eight in the kitchen. “If somebody makes a mistake, I’ll address it without tearing them down. People say, ‘You never scream.’ If you’re screaming and yelling, it only makes things worse. I’ve worked in kitchens like that, and I never wanted to be that way myself.”

Sanchez models this behavior for his staff and wants them to follow his example.

“When we’re busy and the server forgets the dressing for something, I’ll say, ‘Just give him the dressing, and we’ll talk about it later.’ Screaming at each other doesn’t make any sense.”

Sanchez has worked at Celina’s for 16 years and shares why he stays. “My boss gives me the opportunity to do what I like to do, food-wise. She trusts me and appreciates what I do. That makes me feel valued.”

Sanchez, in turn, passes that respect along.

“I always try to let my staff know how good a job they’re doing,” he says. “I want them to know how much I appreciate what they do.

“From the back of house to the front of house, I want people to be happy to come to work,” he continues. “Good customer service starts with our employees. If they’re happy, our customers are happy.”