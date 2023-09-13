When opportunity knocked, Julian Krady was at the ready.

As the chef and co-owner of the well-known Charlesworth Hotel and Restaurant, on the banks of the Delaware Bay in Fortesque, Krady has been the beneficiary of opportunities that have landed him at one of the hidden gems of southern New Jersey.

The historic Charlesworth, yes, it does have five rooms with spectacular sunset views, was founded in 1924 by Ruella Charlesworth and is still described in terms like quaint and lovely, a restaurant with spectacular views and wonderful service that earned it a 4.5 star YELP rating.

You get a full view of the bay from many seats, the water just 15 feet from the dining room, so close you have the feeling of being on a cruise ship, Krady explains.

But the star of the show is the food, for which Krady is proud, and for good reason. Amazingly, even though he has worked in over 10 restaurants in his 33-year restaurant career, this is the first restaurant where he is the chef. Unless you count his first job as pizza chef in his hometown of Harleysville, PA.

He is by no means a stranger to the restaurant business, having worked at such notable eateries as Sabrina's and Honey's Sit 'N Eat, considered in the top 10 brunch spots in Philadelphia. He's worked in every restaurant position, he recalls, starting as a server and ending as manager. Strangely, the only position he did not work at was as a cook.

His first professional cooking job was at the Charlesworth, but he explains that he always had his hand in the culinary part of the restaurant business.

“I always went really deep with recipes. I would spend years perfecting grilling techniques as far as ribs and steaks. I would really focus on perfecting styles. Over the years I've picked up tips and techniques from different chefs that I worked with during the 33 years that I've been in the restaurant business.”

The self-taught chef attributes his gift for preparing sumptuous dishes to his mother, who was a Mennonite and prescribed to the recipes of the Mennonite Cookbook, a classic collection of more than 1,100 recipes that provide a roadmap for families wanting to cook from scratch.

“The Mennonite Cookbook is a massive, three-inch document which has some of the most incredible recipes ever created,” he explains. “It's one of the books she had that I learned at a very young age.”

He was also drawn to, and learned from, watching Alton Brown, on the Food Network's Good Eats.

“I was always drawn to Alton's Brown's style of cooking where he uses science to get the best results out of every entree. I was always intrigued by the science behind the cooking process so of course I’ve always been drawn to Alton Browns style of getting the best results from your dish by focusing on how the details really matter.”

With those two ingredients, cooking from scratch and a devotion to detail, it's easy to see how Krady produces his amazing dishes which have earned him praise and devoted customers who travel hours to get to the restaurant on the small island community in Downe Township, rural Cumberland County.

It was his best friend, Syboll, who got word of a restaurant in Fortesque that was going up for sale in 2019. Now his business partner, Syboll was familiar with Fortesque since he was young. His father being a fisherman in the bayside, fishing community. They ended up taking over the restaurant and calling it Fortesque Bayside, which they ran successfully for two years and created a following. When COVID broke out the owners of the Charlesworth, located not far away, decided to sell rather than deal with the pandemic restrictions and the two, along with third partner, Amy Munger Grabfelder, jumped on the opportunity and bought it in 2021.

It was a big opportunity and a big leap for a 50-something guy who was faced with putting his own style on the time-honored menu.

“I went with a menu more closely related to a 70's style steak house,” he explains. “But then I took that technique of overcooking vegetables and threw that out and made everything as fresh and local as possible, everything just cooked to perfection. A lot of places end up overcooking everything and I cook everything to perfection.”

That may be an oversimplification to describe the dishes he creates. He refers to his most popular dishes as classics, like the flame-grilled filet mignon with dijon cream pan sauce, the steak frites, an amazing grilled rib eye steak topped generously with fresh herb butter and served with hand-cut french fries tossed in garlic parmesan and parsley, the Chilean sea bass with a lemon cream sauce, and the pan seared scallops in buerre blanc sauce over linguini fini.

His herb marinated pork chop with grilled apples and bacon is a 14 oz.-cowboy cut chop, bone in, that has a sweet and spicy dry rub that is vacuum sealed to marinate and allow all the seasoning to permeate into the chop. It's then seared, golden brown, caramelizing to melt the fats and topped with rich bacon and apples that makes a buttery sauce that's to die for.

“It's cooked very lightly so it's super juicy.”

He's proud of his other steak toppings, like his au poivre peppercorn sauce which is served on their flame-grilled rib eye, which he explains involves a six-hour reduction to create the sauce which he describes as “sweet and savory.”

“It's one of the best steak sauces I've ever had in my life. It's incredible.”

His advise for home chefs:

“I really feel strongly that you should start with the highest quality ingredients and really go in deep with the finite details. Spend time adjusting the flavor profile until you achieve the taste that elevates the dish for you. Keep adjusting the flavor profile until you achieve this feeling that you get when you know you nailed it. It's like a rush. It's hard to explain the feeling.”

The Charlesworth Hotel and Restaurant

224 New Jersey Avenue

Fortescue, NJ 08321

(856) 447-4928

Hours:

Thursday and Friday: 5 pm – 8 pm

Saturday: 3pm – 8 pm

Sunday: 2pm - 7pm