In The Kitchen With ... Jeromino Hernandez

Most people would look at or listen to Jeromino Hernandez and jump to the conclusion that he earned a living at a Mexican restaurant, if he landed a job in the culinary field.

But, Hernandez, 40, has been employed in Italian restaurants for his entire working career and has spent the past year in front of the stoves and ovens as the head chef at Nucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy.

"I cleaned dishes when I started at Girasole near the Tropicana," Hernandez said. "I washed dishes and cleaned the restaurant, but one of the chefs taught me (how to cook)."

Hernandez, who was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, was taught about cooking from more than just the Italian restaurant chefs he worked under.

"I learned a lot from my mother and father even though they were not in the industry," Hernandez said.

Hernandez came to this country at age 17 in 1996 to find a job and was hired at Girasole.

During Hernandez's restaurant career, he worked at Girasole in Atlantic City and the now closed Girasole in Philadelphia and Romanelli's in Absecon. He was hired at Nucky's, based on another chef's recommendation.

"I realized I could do the same things as a head chef. I liked it. I enjoyed it," said Hernandez, who spent time as a sous chef.

Nucky's originally opened Memorial Day weekend last year, following a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is housed inside a 105-year-old building in the heart of Ventnor at the same location as the Ventnor Square Theatre. A great deal of the building's old structure and brick has been preserved. The restaurant puts a twist on the old speakeasy concept that can't be found anywhere else Downbeach.

Hernandez has turned the menu into his own vision with all homemade dinners.

The sauces at the Italian-American style restaurant have been tweaked with Hernandez's secret recipe, especially the vodka sauce.

Two of the popular Nucky entrees are the lobster ravioli served with sauteed shrimp and garlic in a vodka rose sauce and Luciano crab linguini, which has spicy tomato sauce loaded with jumbo lump crab.

Hernandez and Anna Gavin, the beverage director and general manager, come up with specials for the weekend, based on what food is available at the market. Sometimes, the specials sell out before the weekend is over.

The head chef is very open-minded when it comes to creating dinners. If sea scallops are available on Thursday when food is being ordered for the weekend, he will make an entree with them and find that by the end of the weekend, the restaurant has run out of that fish.

"I'm very happy when I am cooking," Hernandez said. "I am happy that they (the customers) are happy."

In the year that Nucky's has been open, it has been through everything from outdoor dining to takeout to reservations-only to indoor dining. Nucky's, which is open year round, is located at 5211 Ventnor Ave.,

With its open-kitchen concept, guests are treated to views of Hernandez as he prepares meals.

When Hernandez arrives at Nucky's, he reviews the reservations with Gavin, They also figure out what entrees they want to emphasize. He starts the kitchen operation and prepares for the busy part of the night.

Hernandez, an Atlantic City resident, who is married with a son, works with five other people in the kitchen.

"Let's go party people," Hernandez says on particularly bustling nights, as he and his staff get to work.

The customers, who come to Nucky's, range in age from 30 to 70. In the restaurant with 120 seats upstairs and 40 seats downstairs, the dining experience usually lasts for two to three hours as patrons order drinks, appetizers, entrees and desserts.

The menu at Nucky's features such appetizers as cheesesteak egg rolls that are hand-rolled and served with siracha ketchup, crab dip baked golden and cheesy and crispy calamari tossed with fresh lemon juice, roasted red peppers and served with a sweet chilli sauce.

Sandwiches include the Nucky, the restaurant's signature burger with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg and white cheddar on brioche. Short rib tacos are topped with homemade slaw, shredded cheese and remoulade sauce. A appetite-pleasing turkey club is piled high with fresh sliced turkey served on a toasted-berry wheat bread layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

The eggplant parmigiana entree is lightly breaded and fried and layered with marinara sauce and Romano cheese piled and baked. Seafood lovers can choose Nucky's teriyaki-glazed salmon with homemade teriyaki reduction, garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables or a Chllean sea bass on a bed of braised baby carrots in an orange glaze.

"We have had a lot of regulars in the past year. With open arms, they have accepted us," Hernandez said.