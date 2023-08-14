What began as a way for Germary Aviles to make some money to continue her education has blossomed into securing one of the top culinary positions at a premier resort in South Jersey.

It's an inspirational story of a single mom from Puerto Rico achieving her dream and making it shine.

Aviles is the Corporate Executive Sous Chef at the Renault Winery, in Egg Harbor City, overseeing the restaurants and events at the sprawling landmark destination with a history that dates back over 150 years.

Born on the west coast of Puerto Rico, Aviles has deep roots in the culinary arts that were planted by her “family of many cooks,” as she described them.

“I always felt in my element in the kitchen,” she explains. “Cooking became a source to get what we wanted and needed, to an art and a love, and here we are today.”

After attending the University of Puerto Rico, she came to Atlantic City in 2006 with the intention of making money to finance school, and quickly landed a job in the kitchens of the former Hilton Hotel and Casino, rising to their boutique restaurant, Peregrine's. When Peregrine's closed in 2009 she moved to Harrah's where she stayed for seven years learning the trade first hand.

With her two daughters, her family scraped together some money and opened their own restaurant in Pleasantville called The New Yorican, the name coming from what Puerto Ricans are called when they go to the states and return home a bit Americanized. “Your accent changes, your demeanor has changed, your style of living changed,” she explains.

Those changes included an accumulated knowledge of the restaurant and event business that she furthered with a move to Cescaphe, a Philadelphia event venue with several locations in the city for weddings and events. Then in 2018, she landed the job of Executive Banquet chef at the Carriage House, in Galloway. She was gaining recognition, and when the Renault Winery contacted her for their Executive banquet chef, she was surprised but confident.

“It was a shock,” she says of getting that call in 2021. “I ended up coming and looking at the property and falling in love with the story that the property tells. Every time you go you see a new spot. Every time you go you see a new endeavor.”

Her culinary philosophy is almost zen-line: “My love language is cooking. It's the way I take care of the people I care for. I believe it can tell many stories about yourself. I like to showcase simple flavors. If you let simple flavors shine you end up with a bright plate and an intricate plate. Sometimes we can overpower many interesting flavors with trying to do too much.”

With her base at Renault's Taste 1864 restaurant, she continues a tradition of fine and casual dining, along with being a well-known wedding destination, paired with their signature wines in a French- inspired setting.

“Renault is a very interesting property in itself,” she says. “It lends itself for you to taylor your experience. You can be a wedding party and be right smack in the middle of the hustle and bustle.

Or you can choose a more intimate setting at mid week.”

Whichever type of visitor you are, Aviles has helped cultivate offerings that combine gourmet with traditional dishes. It's comfort food taken to the next level.

“I believe the way to do elaborate is to make sure to enhance the simple flavors. Sometimes we lose the edginess of a flavor by overpowering certain flavors that should be left to stand out. When we take the approach of enhancing flavors rather than disguising them we end up with more elaborate dishes.”

One of her most popular dishes is the grilled rib eye which is seasoned nicely with coarse black pepper, sea salt, thyme and rosemary, seared and served with creamy mashed potato with a caramelized onion and mushroom ragout. It's a tender, flavorful steak, seasoned just right, that will warm you to the soul.

“You're going to have to chill by the fire pit for a long time after that one,” she remarks.

One of her favorites is the braised short rib, which she describes as one of her “comforting, decadent dishes.” The short rib is seared and braised and the pan deglazed with red wine and a sauteed mirepoix of carrots, onions and celery, adding garlic, rosemary and thyme which is turned into a stock that the short rib will braise in for several hours . Once the meat is cooked til its tender, it's removed, and the stock is turned into a demi that goes over the meat. It's served over a warmed farro and vegetable confit. It's also available over waffle fries.

She offers several more casual dishes, like the Louis's Prime Burger, with gruyere cheese, baby spinach, tomato and a spicy remoulade served on a brioche bun, or the calamari with a lemon aioli.

She also gets to reach back to her Puerto Rican roots with dishes like a pan-seared red snapper with a Caribbean sauce and fried plantains which was offered as a special. “That was a call back home. It's very traditional for us.” She says she is also able to incorporate her roots in offerings at the wedding stations, special events and festivals.

And since we are at Renault, wine is always a key component, and a pairing is suggested for almost every menu item.

“Everything we do revolves around the wines. The kitchen works hand in hand in tastings with the wine department to figure out what is the wine that enhances the flavors the most. We don't want to overpower one or the other.The idea is to have a pairing menu that tells the story of the property through the menu.”

Her advice to young chefs: “In order for you to have the ability to get the recognition to be able to showcase what you love the most about your own cooking, first you have to prove yourself as a good administrator, a good leader and a good teacher. The culinary part of it is the fun part. That's why we do what we do. That's where we feel in our element, our creative room, that's where we're happy.”