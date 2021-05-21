EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the May issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink scene in South Jersey. To get Flavor delivered to your home click here.

It’s a family affair.

The staff at El Coyote Southwest Grill is one big family. And the love that keeps a family together comes through in the dishes served at the Egg Harbor Township restaurant.

Armando Lino, a self-taught chef, leads the kitchen in preparing an array of creative dishes at the stove and grill. His wife, Lili, takes care of the flavorful sauces, sopes, rice and accompaniments. Together, the Northfield couple turns out what they like to call “gourmet Mexican food”.

And rounding out the staff are sons Armando Jr., who works with his father in the kitchen, and Gabriel, who runs the front of the cozy eatery located off Ocean Heights Avenue.

Trying to put a label on what they serve is a bit tricky.

“I’d describe it as Southwest food,” says Armando. “Many people say that this is a Mexican restaurant but no, this kitchen is different from traditional Mexican food.”

The recipes are created with an American palate in mind. So dishes are not as spicy, according to Armando, and not as greasy. It’s Mexican flavor, but without the heat. And some of the combinations are intriguing. Take Armando’s Chicken Apple Quesadillas. He starts with a heated whole wheat tortilla, which is a little more crunchy than the corn variety, and adds a filling of sliced, slightly caramelized apples with a hint of coconut rum and chunks of chicken that was sauteed with caramelized onions and cheese. The key to making the dish sing, he says, is using Fuji apples which hold up better when they are slowly cooked to perfection. What started out as a specialty item gained popularity with their customers and now is a menu favorite.

Another of his favorites is the shrimp and crab saute. Jumbo shrimp are sauteed with chopped garlic and butter, cooked in white wine and lime juice, and finished with cilantro and jumbo lump crabmeat, served over rice. One of Lili’s passions is making the rice. It’s not white rice, it’s more of a vegetable rice. Mexican rice. She starts with white rice that has soaked until it expands, then washed. It’s then cooked in a tomato base with vegetables, garlic and her “magic” special ingredients. She doesn’t measure ingredients, she uses her passion and eye.

“It’s a great creation,” he said. “When I make it that’s exciting for me. I wanted to take shrimp scampi to another level.”

For Latin diners they also offer the more authentic Mexican dishes like enchiladas, tamales and sopes. Sopes are a specialty of Lili’s. For her sopes, she starts with a corn masa dough that she makes with her own press. The discs are quickly heated in a frying pan, timed just right so she can form the ridges on the border of the little bowl shapes. Heated too long, the shells will crack. They take a dip in the deep fryer that makes them crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. Then they’re stuffed with a filling of either chicken, beef, chicken tinga, shrimp, or any filling requested, and served with traditional refried beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and a slice of avocado.

“It’s amazing,” Armondo says of his wife’s creation.

The refried beans served with the sopes, and many other dishes, are a proud family recipe and a staple at El Coyote. Fresh pinto beans are soaked for several hours then cooked for several hours more with onions and seasoning (another family secret). The key, he says, is refrying the beans just enough so they don’t burn. Armando says they can go through over 100 pounds of pinto beans each week.

“We use pinto for everything,” he says. “Pinto is like marinara sauce in an Italian restaurant.”

Armando was not always a connoisseur of the kitchen. He found his calling in an unlikely way. Born outside of Atlixco, a city in the Mexican state of Pueblo in the country’s south-central region, he was raised on the family’s avocado farm. His mother still sells the family’s avocados, he says.

The couple met in college where he studied pre-med with hopes of a career as a physician. But when his brothers left Mexico and settled in the United States in 1994, he saw that life could be better in America and followed them to New Jersey. Now married to Lili with a child on the way and few marketable skills, he was fortunate to land a job where his brother worked at the Italian Gourmet Restaurant, in Absecon at the time.

He was a fast learner in the kitchen, prepping, washing dishes and discovering Italian cuisine. Armando says he studied cooking on his own, attended classes to learn English, and soon developed a reputation as a skilled cook. That reputation allowed him to move to Mangia by the Beach, in Somers Point, and then to Mangia on the Green, at McCullough Emerald Golf Links, in Egg Harbor Township. It was there that Lili joined him in the kitchen in 2004. She learned cooking from her mother and grandmother in Mexico, making the traditional rellenos, or stuffed peppers, tamales, and Aztec soup, a slightly spicy tomato broth with adobe chicken and vegetables which is still on the menu..

It was a short move up Ocean Heights Avenue where Armondo joined the Corona family’s El Coyote Southwest Grill, in 2011, and helped develop a menu with then chef Jared Corona, who passed away in 2015. The two developed not only the menu, but a plating presentation they felt was key to a memorable dining experience where the food could take center stage.

“Armando has always said you eat first with your eyes, “ remarked Mary Corona, who eventually sold El Coyote to the Linos. That emphasis on presentation and a love for what they create is evident in the colorful plating of their dishes. And it not only looks good, it tastes wonderful.

The Lino’s agree that when you cook with love, it translates to the enjoyment of their customers.

“We cook with our heart,” Armando says with a smile.