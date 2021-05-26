‘In the Heights’ is a celebration of culture that shows the ‘whole beautiful world uptown,’ cast and director say

“It was the first time that I saw a Mexican flag on a Broadway stage, period,” Barrera, who is from Monterrey, said.

“That in itself really moved me and impacted me, because I was already in love with musical theater. I was already thinking this is what I want to do with the rest of my life, but there were also all those doubts of, no one from where I’m from really does that. No one pursues a career in acting, and much less theater. Can that even be a real career for me? All those doubts dissipated in that moment.”

Barrera, 30, hopes the movie can provide representation in the same way.

“I’m just so happy that it’s with a movie that’s so aspirational and so positive, and such a celebration of our culture and honoring our ancestors,” Barrera said.

“In the Heights” was the first show Corey Hawkins, who plays the business-minded Benny in the movie, saw on Broadway.

Hawkins lived in Washington Heights when he studied at the Juilliard School, and is thrilled the film shows a different side of Manhattan.

“There’s this aura around New York City, but there’s a whole sector of people who make New York what it is,” Hawkins said.