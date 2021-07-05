In South Jersey, a twist on July 4th: Christmas and all kinds of catching up since COVID-19

“I said it was time for us to get together,” Kelly said. “I wanted us to celebrate and have a joyful time. So many things have happened in these past 18 to 24 months. We lost our mother in September of 2019, and then we went right into the pandemic. We just weren’t able to see each other, and it was such a loss and such an emptiness in me, not being able to see my family.”

Joyous things happened, too, that the family wasn’t able to share together. Over the weekend, however, they finally got that opportunity.

“Since the pandemic, my niece has had a baby, and this will be the first time the family has gotten to see and meet him. He’s 7 months old. His name is Jrue Jennings,” Kelly said in an interview last week.

In addition, she said, her cousin Charlene Love came up from Atlanta with her husband, and Charlene’s daughter and husband, Teresa and Allan Thomas, were in from Dallas. The younger couple got married in October, but because of the pandemic, only 10 people were at the wedding. Even Kelly, who made the bride’s gown, didn’t get to attend.

“We’re all going to meet her husband,” she said. “It’s an exciting time.”