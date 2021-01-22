In Short...

- Even if this storm was to be all now, and I don't believe it will be, we wouldn't be talking about a major winter storm.

- Precipitation will start as showers Monday afternoon, either as snow, rain or a wintry mix.

- Precipitation will be steady Monday night into Tuesday morning. Expect a transition over to plain rain everywhere.

- Precipitation will take a while to end. The last of it may not exit until Tuesday evening.

- Winds will be breezy, but not damaging, from the southeast, turning northeast.

- At most, expect one round of coastal flooding Tuesday morning.

