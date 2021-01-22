In Short...

- Even if this storm was to be all now, and I don't believe it will be, we wouldn't be talking about a major winter storm.
- Precipitation will start as showers Monday afternoon, either as snow, rain or a wintry mix.
- Precipitation will be steady Monday night into Tuesday morning. Expect a transition over to plain rain everywhere.
- Precipitation will take a while to end. The last of it may not exit until Tuesday evening.
- Winds will be breezy, but not damaging, from the southeast, turning northeast.
- At most, expect one round of coastal flooding Tuesday morning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.