In short...

Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures well above average. High temperatures will be 55 to 60 degrees. Saturday night will be comfortable for outdoor dining or a stroll along the boardwalk, falling through the 50s during the evening, with an overnight low around 50.

A soaking rain will fall for much of southeastern New Jersey midday Monday through Monday night. The only exception may be in places like Hammomton and Shamong, where snow may briefly begin or end the event.

Tuesday will be the calm between the storms.

A coastal storm will go off the Southeastern coast and turn northeast. Rain, wind, coastal flooding and snow will all be possible. This will be the region's best chance for accumulating snow in over a year. However, how much snow will fall with the rain will remain to be determined and will depend on the town. On Sunday, how much snow or rain will fall will be known. A snow accumulation map, if needed, will be presented Monday afternoon or evening.

