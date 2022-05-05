In short, here's what to expect

Rain will begin Friday afternoon and not end until Mother's Day morning. The heaviest rain will be Friday evening and Saturday evening.
A strong southeast wind will develop late Friday, turning to the northeast Saturday. Winds will be heaviest Saturday and Sunday but will stay strong until Wednesday.
Any high tide between Sunday and Wednesday can see coastal flooding. However, the majority of the flooding will be with the early Sunday and Monday high tides.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
