In short, here's what to expect

Rain will begin Friday afternoon and not end until Mother's Day morning. The heaviest rain will be Friday evening and Saturday evening.

A strong southeast wind will develop late Friday, turning to the northeast Saturday. Winds will be heaviest Saturday and Sunday but will stay strong until Wednesday.

Any high tide between Sunday and Wednesday can see coastal flooding. However, the majority of the flooding will be with the early Sunday and Monday high tides. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
