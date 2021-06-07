 Skip to main content
In New Jersey, door-to-door outreaches and giveaways part of plan to hit 70% vaccination
In New Jersey, door-to-door outreaches and giveaways part of plan to hit 70% vaccination

Beachgoers stand on Island Beach State Park in New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state will give free season-long admission to the park and other state parks to any New Jersey resident who has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4 on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

New Jersey’s goal of having 70% of its adult population vaccinated by June 30 is within reach, but state officials will continue pushing participation, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Among the efforts: A door-knocking campaign aimed at 22 communities, including Vineland and Atlantic City; offers of free state access to state parks and 1,800 local sites offering vaccinations, Murphy said a daily COVID-19 briefing.

More than 4.3 million adults have been vaccinated so far. The state’s goal was to reach 4.7 million by the end of June.

Murphy said this week an army of volunteers would start going door to door this week, offering information and assistance getting the vaccination.

Another state initiative, the “vaccination and vacation” program, will offer more than 49,000 free passes to state parks to residents with at least one shot by July 4. Residents can apply for the pass at ttps://www.nj.gov/dep/vaxandvisit.

