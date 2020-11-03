In January Trump visited Wildwood, on election day the resort had a different look

Wildwood was quiet and somber Tuesday afternoon with very few people walking the boardwalk and even fewer bars and restaurants open.

It is the off season after all.

But this past January the city was bustling with people, about 15,000 to be exact, when President Trump held a rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center after Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, switched political parties from Democrat to Republican and pledged his support for the president.

“We had a lot of foot traffic and the town was very upbeat,” Scott Chambers, owner of Zippy’s Bikes on Pacific Avenue, said of when Trump visited. “It was a great event in the offseason for that time of year. Usually everybody is closed up, it’s dark, there’s nothing going on.

“It’s always good to have the President of the United States visit your town,” he said. “It puts you on the map.”

He had heard that a lot of people who came to town for the rally ended up buying property. He’s unsure if Trump visiting the seaside town swayed voters in his favor, adding that Cape May County is predominately Republican, but a political item he sells in his store may say otherwise.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump carried Wildwood City by a 860 to 779 margin.