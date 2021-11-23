In directorial debut, Halle Berry is 'Bruised' inside and out

Early in "Bruised," down-and-out Jackie seems to intentionally provoke a raging reaction from her much-larger boyfriend. The confrontation turns into vigorous, consensual sex. Out of context, that could be problematic. In context, it's part of a no-punches-pulled portrait of a person limping around with some deep damage.

In her directorial debut, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry plays Jackie Justice, a onetime UFC (mixed martial arts) champ whose will was broken in a devastating title loss. Four years later, she's cleaning houses, hiding from notoriety and boozing it up as secretively as she can in her manager/boyfriend's apartment. An unexpected incident proves she still has some fight, and she ends up working with a new trainer to get back in the ring. Then her past catches up with her: The young son she abandoned years ago is essentially left on her doorstep.

From there, "Bruised" hits most of the expected back-from-Palookaville beats, down to the training montage, the uncaring promoter and the late-developing romance. The deep wrinkle is the presence of the boy (played guilelessly by Danny Boyd Jr.), who hasn't spoken since the murder of his father. He's a walking reminder of every bad decision Jackie has made, but his silent need and her wrenching guilt add dramatic dimension to an otherwise familiar story.