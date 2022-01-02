In closing

 Skip to main content
This is an unusual storm for a few reasons.

- The southern part of the New Jersey will see more than the northern half of the state. This does happen, most recently February 10-11, 2021. However, most of the state snowed then and there wasn't a large gradient. 

A better example is December 5, 2018. That was rare, given that not even all of South Jersey snowed. 

- The computer forecast model differences so close to the storm. The GFS, American, model was the outlier from Tuesday to Thursday, showing a nor'easter hitting South Jersey. Even Friday, models were onboard with a coastal storm, but one staying far out to sea. It wasn't until Saturday evening that there was good consensus on a snow storm highlighted on South Jersey.

- The fact that we go from near 60 Sunday afternoon to 20s, with snow, a plowable snow, 18 hours later. 

We'll keep you updated during the night with forecast videos and a live stream on our website.  

