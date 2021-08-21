Immigrant owners keep Boardwalk businesses buzzing

ATLANTIC CITY — Don’t ask Vasillios “Bill” Kakoulides how many dollar bills decorate walls and ceilings in the Boardwalk eatery he has run since 1967.
They paper the dining room, kitchen, office and stairwell up to his second-floor apartment. He hasn’t even tried to estimate their number or value.
“It’s not about money, it’s about memories and people,” Kakoulides said as he gave a tour of Bill's Gyros and Souvlaki near Kentucky Avenue.
“People started giving dollar bills to me for good luck, and we put them all up," said the Greek immigrant whose four adult children include two doctors and a diplomat. "People are still trying to give me money, but I have no room left."
Bill's Gyro is a small, unique restaurant that keeps long hours and includes a traditional bar. Locals like Rashad Whitfield, 36, of Atlantic City stop in for specialties like lamb gyro, and tourists come back again and again — becoming regulars from out of state, Kakoulides said.
It's also one of the longest-running Boardwalk icons. But old or new, businesses on the famous boards have long been mostly owned and run by immigrants.
Kakoulides, born in the Soviet Union, immigrated first to Greece as a child in the 1930s, and then to the United States as a young adult. He calls his restaurant his "American dream."
The U.S. Census Bureau says almost 32% of the population in Atlantic City is foreign born, compared with 22% of the state's population. And in 48.2% of Atlantic City households, a language other than English is spoken at home.
Boardwalk merchants say immigrants here have built tight communities to keep their cultures and religions alive.
In the past 10 to 15 years, those from one city in Pakistan called Gujranwala have become the majority of business owners on the boards, said Boardwalk Merchants Association President Amir Kashmiri.
Kashmiri hails from there, too. It's the capital of Punjab, Pakistan.
"What we do is a lot of get-togethers, family to family," Kashmiri said. "We have events going on and try to keep in touch with each other."
Kashmiri said most merchants travel home for visits to family, practice their Muslim faith and participate in ethnic festivals.
"Some have been here 30 to 35 years," he said. "They came in the 1980s. At that time in the casinos, there were a lot of opportunities for overtime and working two jobs."
The jobs were clean and respectable, he said, and after some years many decided to make their dreams come true and open their own businesses.
"They are good people who work hard all their lives. They became owners," Kashmiri said. "These are family businesses, people are working with the wife and kids making their living and feeding their kids."
Most also live in the city, where they own homes and pay taxes, while a smaller number live in the townships.
Kashmiri had already immigrated to America and was living in another state when a friend from Gujranwala called and told him there were plenty of jobs in the resort. He got to Atlantic City in 1990, he said.
Others are sponsored by family members to immigrate directly to Atlantic City.
That was the case for Nabeel Azeem, 25, who works in his uncle's store, "AC Shirts.”
"My uncle came 25 to 30 years ago with my aunt," Azeem said. "She sponsored us to come here in 2012."
The family waited seven years for permission to become permanent residents in the United States, Azeem said.
Under federal law, legal permanent residents — also called "Green Card holders" — may apply for citizenship after five years of living legally in the country.
Azeem became a citizen three years ago, he said. When he got his U.S. passport, he was excited to know he could travel anywhere in the world and return to the U.S. without worry, and to be a full part of life in the United States.
"If you are illegal, you have no opportunity," he said of undocumented immigrants.
A 2015 graduate of the Atlantic City High School and a Muslim, Azeem keeps tight ties to his community through his mosque and Friday prayers on the Boardwalk in front of the Stockton Atlantic City campus.
He had learned basic English in Gujranwala, he said, but became fluent once he started school here, Azeem said.
Nearby are the Boardwalk's first henna shops. Manager Syeda Bukhari said she opened the first one about five years ago.
"We employ 16 people, all women," said Bukhari, 44, who has been in Atlantic City 14 years. She, too, is from Gujranwala, but some who work in the shop are from Bangladesh. They, too, are Muslims who share the henna tradition.
"It takes two years to learn," said Bangladeshi immigrant Nahida Zamar said of the henna tattoos that women use to decorate hands and arms.
Offering a cultural experience to Americans like henna tattoos is one way to share her home country's tradition while running a successful business, Zamar said. She has expanded into a second location.
Kakoulides has also embraced American opportunity while staying true to his culture.
A Greek citizen born in the Soviet Union, Kakoulides said his family first immigrated to Greece in 1938 when he was about 2 years old to avoid having to take Soviet citizenship. In 1962, in his mid-20s, he immigrated to the United States.
"We always kept our Greek citizenship," Kakoulides said. Even now, he has dual citizenship.
He opened a restaurant first in New York City near Times Square, then in Atlantic City, seeing its potential even before casino gaming arrived.
The New York store closed in the 1990s, with the revamping of the Times Square area.
"I still love Atlantic City," Kakoulides said.
Bill's Gyro replaced a Taylor's pork roll restaurant. They were once popular on boardwalks, and he kept some of their items on his menu.
On a recent afternoon, Baltimore resident and teacher Wendy Bozel sat eating a Taylor pork roll sandwich at Bill's, remembering getting them there during her childhood.
"I come here every time I visit," she said of Bill's. It's a tie to her childhood, she said.
Being part of a Greek Orthodox Church is vital to keeping his ties to Greece strong, even after almost a lifetime of living in America, Kakoulides said. He is a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Atlantic City, and of another Greek church where he has another home in Long Island, New York.
All his children speak Greek as well as English, Kakoulides said. And all worked in the Atlantic City restaurant as teenagers.
It was the key to their success later in life, he said.
"Hard work," Kakoulides said. "That's what it takes."
