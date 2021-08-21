Immigrant owners keep Boardwalk businesses buzzing

The U.S. Census Bureau says almost 32% of the population in Atlantic City is foreign born, compared with 22% of the state's population. And in 48.2% of Atlantic City households, a language other than English is spoken at home.

Boardwalk merchants say immigrants here have built tight communities to keep their cultures and religions alive.

In the past 10 to 15 years, those from one city in Pakistan called Gujranwala have become the majority of business owners on the boards, said Boardwalk Merchants Association President Amir Kashmiri.

Kashmiri hails from there, too. It's the capital of Punjab, Pakistan.

"What we do is a lot of get-togethers, family to family," Kashmiri said. "We have events going on and try to keep in touch with each other."

Kashmiri said most merchants travel home for visits to family, practice their Muslim faith and participate in ethnic festivals.

"Some have been here 30 to 35 years," he said. "They came in the 1980s. At that time in the casinos, there were a lot of opportunities for overtime and working two jobs."

The jobs were clean and respectable, he said, and after some years many decided to make their dreams come true and open their own businesses.