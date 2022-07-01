 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Imene Fathi

Imene Fathi headshot

Fathi

Imene Fathi

Wildwood senior

Fathi averaged 17.9 points and scored 1,332 career points in basketball. She made 87 saves and scored five goals for the Wildwood soccer team and batted .316 in softball. She will continue her basketball career at Stockton University.

Breaking News