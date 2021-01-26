Imene Fathi, Wildwood

The junior score 24 points and added five rebounds and two assists to lead the Warriors to a 66-29 victory over Penns Grove.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The junior score 24 points and added five rebounds and two assists to lead the Warriors to a 66-29 victory over Penns Grove.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ATLANTIC CITY — Health officials at AtlantiCare are preparing to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations Friday at the Atlantic City Convention Cen…
The Cape May County sheriff on Thursday ordered Gillian's Wonderland Pier to be put up for auction, according to a report from NBC10.
Mike Adams did not think it would happen this fast.
Ventnor Board of Education member Joseph McDevitt was a community-oriented public servant and “just a kind human being,” his friends said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The state COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center opened Friday to those with appointments.
ATLANTIC CITY — When Mayor Marty Small Sr. gave his first State of the City address last year, he laid out a number of robust plans for the resort.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Current and former students in Michael Martirone’s AP Government and Politics class at Egg Harbor Township High School w…
Two prominent local men received last-minute pardons from President Donald Trump, the White House announced early Wednesday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — No new details are available in the investigation of a crash that left a 66-year-old city woman dead after being hit by a car …
MAYS LANDING — Keith Boakes, the son of Elbert Boakes, may have never been introduced to the mortuary business if Inglesby & Sons Funeral …
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.