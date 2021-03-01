Imene Fathi leads Wildwood girls past Vineland

Imene Fathi scored 19 points and had four steals to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 50-29 win over Vineland on Monday night.
Wildwood (10-3 is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland (10-2) is ranked No. 7.
Jenna Hans scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds for Wildwood.
Wildwood 24 18 12 5 – 59
Vineland 2 7 11 0 – 20
WW – L. Benichou 4, Hans 12, Fathi 19, Troiano 9, Wilber 2, Stroman-Hills 5, M. Benichou 8
VL – Duncan 2, Jones 3, Alvarez 5, Owens 10¸
