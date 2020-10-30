If you don't have the flooding, you'll possibly have a killing freeze

The mainland will not escape from any weather hazards. A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Saturday for the mainland, save Cape May County south of the canal.

Low temperatures will hover right around 32 for much of the mainland. The exceptions will be in the Pine Barrens of Ocean and Burlington counties, which will likely be in the upper 20s. The other exception will be in mainland lower Cape May County (Cape May Court House on south), where it should be in the mid-30s. At the shore, we will be in the upper 30s to near 40.