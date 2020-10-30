 Skip to main content
If you don't have the flooding, you'll possibly have a killing freeze
The mainland will not escape from any weather hazards. A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Saturday for the mainland, save Cape May County south of the canal.

Freeze Warning

Low temperatures will hover right around 32 for much of the mainland. The exceptions will be in the Pine Barrens of Ocean and Burlington counties, which will likely be in the upper 20s. The other exception will be in mainland lower Cape May County (Cape May Court House on south), where it should be in the mid-30s. At the shore, we will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

Lows for Saturday morning

This is all par for the course. On average, our first freeze at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville is Oct. 23. Near Cape May, the first freeze is Nov. 9.

