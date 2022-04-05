 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names

Atlantic Hurricane Supplemental List Names

2005, 2020 and 2021 all exhausted the original Atlantic Tropical Cyclone list. Originally, the National Hurricane Center moved to the Greek alphabet. However, after confusion in the Greek names and retirement of storms worthy enough to do so, a list of supplemental names in English or Spanish is used. 

