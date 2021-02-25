If it wasn't for COVID, Christopher Willis would have lived longer

According to the CDC, the preexisting neurological condition Christopher had may have put him at an increased risk for contracting the coronavirus. It also put him at an increased risk for developing severe illness due to the virus.

Christopher was on the first floor of the Mainland AtlantiCare medical center, where other patients with coronavirus were being treated. A week later, doctors moved him to the pulmonary unit of the hospital, where Keisha had to make an important decision to save her sick son.

"The doctor said because of his neurological condition, if I put him on the ventilator, he might not come off of it," Keisha said, insinuating that the doctor didn't think Christopher had much of a chance to live.

"I feel like since they've been dealing with so much loss, so much death, they looked at it like 'he has all these other situations going on, so it wasn't worth fighting for." She made the decision to put Christopher on the ventilator against the doctor's advisory. "If he didn't have a neurological disease, they would of treated him differently. My son deserved a chance like everyone else."

Christopher stayed on a ventilator for 40 days at AtlantiCare before being transferred to Ltach Acuity Hospital located inside the AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City.