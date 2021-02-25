If it wasn't for COVID, Christopher Willis would have lived longer

ATLANTIC CITY — Known as a "kind, sweet, little man" by family members, Christopher Willis was an Atlantic City resident from Venice Park who, after a three-month battle with complications due to COVID-19, died on Feb. 10, which also happened to be his 31st birthday.
"He would of lived longer if he didn't catch COVID," said Keisha Willis, Christopher's mother.
Keisha, 48, said her son was born with a neurological disease and a degenerative muscle disease, which limited his abilities to walk and live independently.
"He was 31, but was like a 9- or 10-year-old mentally," said his mother, who works at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City taking reservations.
Because of Christopher's neurological disease and muscle degeneration, she said doctors didn't expect him to live past 20. "He didn't have any other issues, and he has never been really sick, other than when he caught pneumonia when he was 17," said Keisha.
Aliyah Townsend, one of Christopher's younger siblings, reminisced about the close relationship she had with her soft-spoken brother. Their mother Keisha mentioned how Christopher loved going to the amusement park when he could still walk. However, progressive degeneration of his muscles limited his mobility over time, so some of Aliyah's favorite things to do with her older brother Christopher recently were watching movies and tv together.
"He had the disease all his life," said Aliyah Townsend, 23. "He could do normal things, but he needed a walker to get around the house. We had to help him with things like taking a bath and making food."
Townsend, her other three siblings, her mother and her father all lived under the same roof and helped take care of Christopher. Unfortunately, the necessary assistance the family provided was how Christopher was exposed to the coronavirus..
Besides Christopher's mother and father who are essential workers, his younger brother, Tyul Townsend, 24, is also an essential worker. He works at the Walmart in Pleasantville, which is where he was exposed to the coronavirus in late November.
According to Keisha Willis, she said her son didn't notice symptoms until three days after being exposed. After going to the AtlantiCare Regional Center in Mainland on Nov. 24, he tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital sent him home the same day with public information issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about social distancing and quarantine guidelines.
"The CDC doesn't tell you how to treat COVID," said Keisha Willis.
Financially unable to go elsewhere to quarantine, Townsend was forced to self-isolate in a small room in his family's home in Venice Park. Although Townsend stayed away from his family members, he had no other option than to unintentionally expose them to the virus.
"We don't have a lot of family, but we also don't have a lot of space to quarantine" said Townsend's mother, Keisha. "We have a small home, with no room, or no place to isolate." Keisha pointed out that while Tyul was self isolating, they still had to share common areas with him, like the bathroom.
Although Keisha kept Tyul isolated away from Christopher, she needed Tyul's help getting Christopher out of the bathtub one day when no other family members were around. The brief encounter was enough to expose the vulnerable Christopher to the coronavirus and two days later, he became ill. By Nov. 30, Christopher was admitted to the AtlantiCare Regional Center in Mainland.
"Our son blames himself for giving his brother COVID," said Keisha, who explained how her son Tyul still blames himself for the death of his older brother. "The whole time his brother was sick, he kept saying, 'he's going to beat it,' but he knew."
Keisha said that her family didn't think that Christopher had the coronavirus at first, considering they kept Tyul separated from Christopher, except for that brief moment he helped his brother out of the bathtub.
Moreover, Keisha explains how her son, Tyul, exposed the whole family to the coronavirus before he tested positive for it. Everyone in the family, except for Tyul and Christopher who already had the coronavirus, tested negative for infection. Keisha wondered why nobody else in her family contracted the virus, despite being exposed to the virus twice.
According to the CDC, the preexisting neurological condition Christopher had may have put him at an increased risk for contracting the coronavirus. It also put him at an increased risk for developing severe illness due to the virus.
Christopher was on the first floor of the Mainland AtlantiCare medical center, where other patients with coronavirus were being treated. A week later, doctors moved him to the pulmonary unit of the hospital, where Keisha had to make an important decision to save her sick son.
"The doctor said because of his neurological condition, if I put him on the ventilator, he might not come off of it," Keisha said, insinuating that the doctor didn't think Christopher had much of a chance to live.
"I feel like since they've been dealing with so much loss, so much death, they looked at it like 'he has all these other situations going on, so it wasn't worth fighting for." She made the decision to put Christopher on the ventilator against the doctor's advisory. "If he didn't have a neurological disease, they would of treated him differently. My son deserved a chance like everyone else."
Christopher stayed on a ventilator for 40 days at AtlantiCare before being transferred to Ltach Acuity Hospital located inside the AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City.
He spent 20 days with a ventilator connected to his mouth, where he underwent various blood transfusions due to anemia and suffered from kidney failure. After this, Christopher spent another 20 days on ventilator connected through a tracheometry, which is a surgical procedure where a small incision is made in the neck, specifically the trachea, to insert a tracheal tube to allow breathing when breathing through the nose or mouth is not possible.
Willis, who was African American, was one of many African Americans in the local community to pass away from COVID-19. According to the New Jersey State Health Assessment Data for 2020, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death to the Black, Asian, and Hispanic communities in the state last year.
This may be due to the economic and financial struggles minority families deal with. Small living spaces, the lack of space to isolate from other family members, or the funds to do so are all factors that contribute to lower income minority families getting ill and dying from COVID.