Idaho governor signs record $600M income tax cut

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday signed into law the biggest tax cut in the state's history, holding the signing ceremony at a software company in Meridian as a way to recognize the role businesses have played in the state's economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.

The $600 million cut includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.

"We think in government we had something to do with it," the Republican governor told about 100 workers at In Time Tec, including CEO Jeet Kumar. "It was entrepreneurs, it was businesses, it was workers who went out, created the wealth, created the jobs, created the prosperity."

Little was joined by Republican leaders in the House and Senate for the signing of the first bill to make it through the legislative process this session.