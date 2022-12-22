Ice-cold Christmas

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City will have its coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since 1983, and Atlantic City International Airport will have its coldest since 2000.

The core of the cold air, which is associated with the polar vortex, will pass Saturday morning. Morning lows will be 10 to 15 degrees. It'd be much colder if not for the gusty winds mixing some of the "warmer" air around.

Those winds will make it feel like -5 to 5 degrees to kick off Saturday.

During the day, highs will be in the low to mid-20s. Thanks to 15 to 20 mph sustained westerly winds, it'll feel no better than 10 while the wind blows.

Saturday night will fall back into the teens, likely mid-teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits with a bit of a breeze.

We'll moderate just a bit Sunday, with a high of 26 degrees inland and 27 degrees at the shore.

Winds will be a bit lighter, so wind chills should be in the teens instead of the single digits.