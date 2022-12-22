 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Ice-cold Christmas

  • 0

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City will have its coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since 1983, and Atlantic City International Airport will have its coldest since 2000.

The core of the cold air, which is associated with the polar vortex, will pass Saturday morning. Morning lows will be 10 to 15 degrees. It'd be much colder if not for the gusty winds mixing some of the "warmer" air around. 

Those winds will make it feel like -5 to 5 degrees to kick off Saturday.

During the day, highs will be in the low to mid-20s. Thanks to 15 to 20 mph sustained westerly winds, it'll feel no better than 10 while the wind blows. 

Saturday night will fall back into the teens, likely mid-teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits with a bit of a breeze. 

We'll moderate just a bit Sunday, with a high of 26 degrees inland and 27 degrees at the shore. 

People are also reading…

Winds will be a bit lighter, so wind chills should be in the teens instead of the single digits.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City delays choice of developer for Bader Field

Atlantic City delays choice of developer for Bader Field

Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News