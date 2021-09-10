Ian Kennedy gives up back-to-back HRs with 2 outs in 9th, Phillies lose 4-3 to Rockies

"It hurts a lot," he said. "We can't change it. We have to come out and play better tomorrow and find a way to put a streak together."

Welker, a highly touted prospect, had a pair of singles, including his first career hit and RBI. Colorado snapped a four-game losing streak.

"That was a good win," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "Our guys have done a really good job of playing the entire game. To come here against a team that's biting at the heels of the Braves in a playoff spot and our guys played them toe to toe. It's awesome."

Lucas Gilbreath (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Carlos Estévez got out of a jam in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

The Phillies put runners on second and third with one out, and Didi Gregorius' groundout scored Brad Miller and pulled Philadelphia within a run. Estévez struck out pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto to end it.

Harper is doing all he can to lift Philadelphia into its first postseason appearance since it won the last of five straight division titles in 2011.