I Work to Pay for Disney

Kyle in our office has four young children and he recently asked them why they think he goes to work every day. Their response was, “to make money and pay for Disney.” While this is true, he certainly pays for other things besides Disney and saves for many other reasons.

We are often conditioned at a young age to stockpile cash and “save for a rainy day.” Opening a checking or savings account is typically the first step in teaching young children and adolescents about financial discipline and financial literacy. In many ways, I think this is the first step into adulthood. However, we should be discussing financial behaviors long before we do any of these things.

Since April is National Financial Literacy Month, I wanted to focus on some tips and ideas for helping young children and adolescents save and plan for their financial future. As I am sure you are aware, financial literacy is seldom taught in schools, despite concerns over money, employment and the economy topping the lists for what we most stress about most.

Starting a conversation with kids and grandkids is a big first step. According to a study of four out of five parents wish they learned more about money as a kid, 74% of teens don’t feel confident about their financial education and 46% of teens don’t know what a 401(k) is.* You can start a simple conversation at a gas station or grocery store. Explain to them where the money came from while you are making the purchase. Detail how you budget or prepare for purchasing certain items. Then put the conversation in action. Have them start to save for something small. Encourage them to put birthday/holiday money aside for something they want. If your household chooses to give them an allowance or pay them for chores, show them how to set and track savings goals for bigger items. Let them spend some of it. We should be introducing the idea that things cost money. All of these ideas will teach them positive behaviors towards savings and good financial habits.

Once they get the idea of saving you can encourage incentives. An idea would be to match whatever they invest or save. This helps them to understand a 401(k) or similar retirement plans. This act continues to reinforce the idea of savings and growth. You should set aside time each month to review where the accounts stand and track goals.

As the children age, open that checking and savings account. They will already have a good understanding on how they work. Encourage them to also open a credit card and pay it off each month. Establishing credit at an early age can help them purchase their first car or home without as many hurdles. Keep the conversation going by discussing interest and penalties. They need to understand the consequences of missing payments or carrying a balance.

They should also understand the positive effects of saving at a young age. According to Vanguard if you save $150,000 between age 25 to age 40 and stop at age 40, your account would be worth $1,058,912 at 65 (assuming a 6% return). If that same person started saving the same amount each year from age 35 to 65, their account would only be worth $838,019 using the same assumptions. The person age 25 to 40 only saved for half the time and still has more money.**

I think the single most important action we can take as parents is to set a good example. One thing I have noticed with children is that they are always watching and listening. Their actions and words are often a reflection of their parents or care givers. If we demonstrate good habits and positive action it will encourage our children to do the same. Creating and making good financial decisions at a young age can make a tremendous difference in their financial future.

Note: *Choosefifoundation.org; **Vanguard.com

