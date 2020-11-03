'I’m sick of traitors' Gov. Phil Murphy says, voicing support in Atlantic County for Democrats

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said that Democrats needs to “run up the score in Atlantic County, and specifically in Atlantic City.”
“I’m sick of traitors,” Murphy said, voicing his support for Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy. “I want to take Jeff Van Drew and put him into retirement.”
“I’m sick of traitors! I want to put Jeff Van Drew into retirement.” @GovMurphy firing up Democratic troops on behalf of Amy Kennedy in #nj02 pic.twitter.com/NqaYf1lPna— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) November 3, 2020
