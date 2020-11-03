 Skip to main content
'I’m sick of traitors' Gov. Phil Murphy says, voicing support in Atlantic County for Democrats
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said that Democrats needs to “run up the score in Atlantic County, and specifically in Atlantic City.”

“I’m sick of traitors,” Murphy said, voicing his support for Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy.  “I want to take Jeff Van Drew and put him into retirement.”

