 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I live at the shore, what will the coastal flooding be like?
0 comments

I live at the shore, what will the coastal flooding be like?

Winds for Mid-Week Nor'easter

Sustained winds for Thursday at 7 a.m. for three different computer models. If winds wind up north instead of northeast, like the Canadian and North American Model (American) models depict, then flood stage will be in minor. 

 Joe Martucci

The Thursday morning (midday in the back bays) high tide will be the most significant. Prepare for moderate flood stage, with flooding for two to four hours. However, if winds are northerly, instead of northeasterly winds, during the high tide, that would push down tide height. 

Coastal Flooding

Coastal flooding will peak during the Thursday morning high tide. Moderate flood stage will be in the realm of possibility, given a very strong northeast wind and the new moon Monday. 

In moderate flood stage, damage to property, especially unraised homes and businesses, threaten. Roads, even the ones that do not usually flood, will flood. Expect road closures on the Black and White Horse Pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor and the Route 72 bridge in Long Beach Island may experience problems. On the beaches, water can rush over the dune and onto the streets. 

For many, this may be the largest coastal flooding even since Oct. 27, 2018.

Coastal Flooding and Wind Damage in Atlantic City

Coastal flooding and wind damage mark Fairmount Avenue in Atlantic City Oct. 27, 2018. 

The combination of strong winds, winds coming from the onshore direction for a long period of time, and a nearby low pressure system, will be responsible for this flooding. 

Again the effect would be less if the winds end up being northerly, instead of the northeast, during the time of high tide. If that occurs, then expect borderline minor to moderate flood stage, sparing South Jersey from the worst.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News