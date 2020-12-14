I live at the shore, what will the coastal flooding be like?

The Thursday morning (midday in the back bays) high tide will be the most significant. Prepare for moderate flood stage, with flooding for two to four hours. However, if winds are northerly, instead of northeasterly winds, during the high tide, that would push down tide height.

In moderate flood stage, damage to property, especially unraised homes and businesses, threaten. Roads, even the ones that do not usually flood, will flood. Expect road closures on the Black and White Horse Pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor and the Route 72 bridge in Long Beach Island may experience problems. On the beaches, water can rush over the dune and onto the streets.

For many, this may be the largest coastal flooding even since Oct. 27, 2018.

Last coastal flooding event as high as the expected Thursday morning high tide Maurice River in Bivalve - Oct. 27, 2018 (8.8 feet) Cape May Harbor - Oct. 27. 2018 (7.78 feet) Ocean City - Oct. 27, 2018 (7.25 feet) Atlantic City - Oct. 27, 2018 (7.57 feet) Barnegat Light - Mar. 14, 2017 (7.59 feet) All numbers are above mean lower low water. Data is from the National Weather Service.