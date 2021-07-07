 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I have a pretty good idea on the storm timing now
0 comments

I have a pretty good idea on the storm timing now

T.S. Elsa Model Comparison

While all computer forecast models agree that Tropical Storm Elsa will bring direct impacts for South Jersey, the are disagreements as to when the timing of the rain and wind will be. The North American Model projects the storm to be more Thursday night, moving out near dawn Friday. Meanwhile, the GFS (American) and HRRR (American) and Canadian models point this being more Friday morning.

 Joe Martucci

The rain and gusty winds will begin 9-11 p.m. Thursday. The rain will then end between 4-6 a.m. Friday, with the gusty winds out by 10 a.m.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be focused between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Tornadoes will not be ruled out during this time as well. 

In a piece of good news, coastal flooding looks unlikely, as the strongest onshore winds come during low tide. 

Find high tide times near you

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News