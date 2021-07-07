I have a pretty good idea on the storm timing now

The rain and gusty winds will begin 9-11 p.m. Thursday. The rain will then end between 4-6 a.m. Friday, with the gusty winds out by 10 a.m.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be focused between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Tornadoes will not be ruled out during this time as well.

In a piece of good news, coastal flooding looks unlikely, as the strongest onshore winds come during low tide.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

