I have a pretty good idea on the storm timing now

The rain and gusty winds will begin 9-11 p.m. Thursday. The rain will then end between 4-6 a.m. Friday, with the gusty winds out by 10 a.m.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be focused between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Tornadoes will not be ruled out during this time as well.
In a piece of good news, coastal flooding looks unlikely, as the strongest onshore winds come during low tide.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
