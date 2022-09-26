Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games

DAN GELSTON
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”
Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular athlete rankings, Hurts’ performance has soared to MVP standards and has fans already predicting the NFC East will be won in a walkover. Hey, did you hear Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? Cool. Bummer for Hurts, though, he’ll be game-planning at halftime and have to miss the performance.
OK, that’s a bit of a stretch for late September — and with the Phillies still in a pennant race.
But Hurts and the Eagles have barely scratched the surface of what a healthy team can achieve. Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert in Sunday’s 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders.
“I think we have yet to play our best ball,” Hurts said.
The Eagles and their fans are overjoyed they have Hurts and not his predecessor, Carson Wentz — the quarterback Hurts replaced as the starter went down more often than the price of his still-for-sale authentic Eagles jersey. Wentz was sacked nine times, lost a fumble that set up one Philadelphia touchdown and all but 24 of Wentz’s passing yards came in the second half, long after the outcome had been determined.
The game went Philadelphia’s way. So did the franchise’s decision to scrap Wentz for Hurts.
“The work we put in, in the offseason is supposed to show in times like this,” Hurts said. “The trust we have in one another, being on the same page to see it pan out now is great. We know there’s more to it and it’s just the beginning.”
WHAT’S WORKING
The offense. The defense. The Eagles are 3-0 for the 10th time in franchise history and won their first two road games for the first time since 2010.
“We see 3-0 teams, 5-0 teams, start hot all the time, but it’s just about going back to work because this game will humble you very quickly if you get too high on it,” coach Nick Sirianni said
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Hurts and the Eagles are rolling and it’s hard not to watch them play and think the NFC East is a mere formality. But have you noticed? The Eagles scored all 24 points in the first half against Minnesota and all 24 in the first half against Washington. The second-half shutouts might not be a big deal in a romp but could certainly come back to bite them when the games get tight.
STOCK UP
Smith was held without a catch in the season opener and had seven receptions for 80 yards against Minnesota. He went wild against Washington and had career highs with eight receptions, 169 yards, and he scored his first touchdown.
Smith’s 156 yards receiving in the first half were the most by an Eagle since Kevin Curtis had 205 in September 2007. Nicknamed the Slim Reaper because of his 6-foot, 170-pound frame, Smith tied a career-high in receptions in the first half alone with seven.
“You may have a game like that where you don’t get the ball or you don’t get your opportunities but when they come, you’ve got to make the most of them,” Smith said.
STOCK DOWN
Wentz. Oh, wait. He’s not Philadelphia’s problem anymore. Hard to nitpick a team playing with the poise and precession of a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles did have only 72 yards rushing and haven’t had a 100-yard rusher yet.
INJURED
The Eagles suffered minor injuries — cornerback Darius Slay briefly left with cramps and Goedert shook off a shin injury to catch three passes and a touchdown — but nothing that should hamper them against Jacksonville.
KEY NUMBER
9. One small knock on the Eagles over the first two games was a pass rush that had only three sacks. But the Eagles had six sacks in the first half alone. Among the nine for the game, Brandon Graham led Philadelphia with 2½, while Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat each had a sack and a half. Cox and Graham lead Philadelphia with three sacks this season and are tied for the fourth-most sacks (61) in franchise history.
NEXT STEPS
The reunion tour continues.
The Eagles head home to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by coach Doug Pederson. Pederson, of course, was the first Eagles coach to ever win the Super Bowl, knocking off the New England Patriots after the 2017 season. Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons.
He guided the Eagles to two division championships and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020. Pederson was fired with two years remaining on his contract.
Pederson was a starting quarterback in Philadelphia in 1999 and later served as an assistant coach under Andy Reid with the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles hired him in January 2016 after abruptly firing Chip Kelly a month earlier.
GALLERY: Eagles beat Commanders 24-8
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) pulls down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) is tripped up by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) pushes Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, greeting linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) is taken down in the end zone by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) for the safety in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) goes down as he is sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) is taken down by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) running on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looking to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) breaks away from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) watches Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) miss a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, meeting on the field at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) reacting as he heads off the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stops to greet Washington Commanders injured running back Brian Robinson Jr., at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. Robinson was shot twice during an attempted carjacking in Washington on August 28th and has to miss the first 3 games of the season. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) catches a toy football thrown to him by a fans as he heads off the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23)runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) recovers an onsides kick during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) takes down Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) runs off the field at the end an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera answering question during a news conference following the end of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera walks away from the podium following his news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet one another at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders huddle up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands the ball off to Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) pictured before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) embrace after the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders players are introduced during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles fans holding up a sign in support for their team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders assistant defensive line coach Ryan Kerrigan with members of his family before the start of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greeting members of his family before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders Chase Young walking on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie greeting members of his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie with members of his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie with members of his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, center, greeting Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, Before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) take off his helmet before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, left, greeting Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, speaks with Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with defensive end Montez Sweat (90) before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throwing the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders Chase Young flips his hair while walking on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Young is recovery from a torn ACL that he injured last season and is not playing today. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles huddle up on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) greets teammate linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) take a kneel on the field after the team huddle before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Members of the Washington Commanders Command Force performing on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Members of the Washington Commanders Command Force performing on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looking to pass the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) misses a catch while being covered by Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to catch a pass as he is covered by Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to catch a pass as he is covered by Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball as he is covered by Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) ,ales a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looses the ball as he gets hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looses the ball as he gets hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) dodges Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) linebacker Jamin Davis (52) on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scoring a touchdown against Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrating his touchdown with his teammate wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looking to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) misses a pass as he is covered by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is taken down by members of the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) running with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles past Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) knocks the ball of the hands of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) running with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) running with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Military aircraft doing a flyover of FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scoring a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrating his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrating their touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts to making a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) running with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) and safety Bobby McCain (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrating his touchdown in the end zone against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) hits Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) running on the field during the second half of an NFL game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) pulls down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!