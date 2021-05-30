Hunter Barbieri, Justin Bishop run on Rowan's national-champion 4x400 relay

Former Cape-Atlantic League standouts Hunter Barbieri and Justin Bishop helped Rowan University have an impressive showing at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Barbieri, a junior and Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, and Bishop, a senior and Mainland Regional grad, ran the second and third legs, respectively, to help the Profs win the 4x400-meter relay national title. They ran the race in 3 minutes, 11.81 seconds, coming back to beat Loras (3:12.4).
Rowan was third heading into the final after running a 3:11.4 in prelims on Thursday. Amara Conte ran the opening leg, and the Profs were in fourth place when he passed the baton off to Barbieri.
Barbieri, from EHT, maintained fourth but was passed more than halfway through the leg and had a slight stumble. He ran his 400 in 49.46 seconds.
Bishop, from Egg Harbor City, turned on the jets in the third leg, getting Rowan into third before the halfway point of his lap. By the time he passed the baton off to anchor Francis Terry, Bishop was in second as the Profs trailed by about a second. Bishop ran his leg in 47.912 seconds.
The transition to Terry was smooth, and Terry shot out to a fast start, never let up his pace and took the lead early in the final lap and cruised to the national title win. He ran a fast 46.83.
The win earned the Profs 10 points, helping them to a fourth overall finish out of 78 schools in the team scoring. It was crucial because the NCAA only awards trophies to the top four overall teams.
The relay also earned Bishop and Barbieri All-American status, their second time earning the honor in the outdoor season. Both did it with the 4x400 relay in 2018 that placed fifth. The relay and Johnson also were the first national champs during the outdoor season for the Profs since Anthony Salemo in the 400 hurdles in 2017.
Rowan's other national championship performance belonged to Ahmir Johnson in the triple jump.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo