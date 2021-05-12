Hungry? Here's where to eat in Atlantic County

Dolce Mare. Dolce Mare is a modern Italian restaurant that captures the effortless elegance of seaside dining. Whether lingering over a Negroni or a decadent meal with the best ocean views in Atlantic City. Enjoy menu items such as handcrafted pastas, seafood risotto, and meatballs over creamy polenta.

Café 500. Café 500 is Ocean’s 24-hour restaurant. The menu features favorites such as eggs, omelets and pancakes for breakfast, salads, deli sandwiches and burgers for lunch as well as traditional entrees for dinner. The late-night menu showcases a bit of everything so cravings are satisfied no matter the time of day.

Distrito. Distrito by Jose Garces is a vibrant celebration of the culture and cuisine of Mexico City. Grab a street taco or some nachos from the Distrito Taco Truck, choose from a variety of tequilas and cocktails from the bar, then grab a seat at one of the picnic tables and enjoy!

Harper’s. Harper’s is the brunch destination of Ocean Resort Casino. This traditional bistro sits in a comfortable location with views of the skyline and gardens. Harper’s brunch menu includes breakfast options such as lobster frittata, bacon-pecan sticky bun and liege style waffles, and lunch offerings like roasted beet and burrata salad and the grilled summer veg sandwich.