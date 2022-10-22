 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES

HS football scores

FRIDAY

Asbury Park 28, Shore Regional 10

Atlantic City 26, Oakcrest 21

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 0

Bishop Eustace Prep 14, Lindenwold 6

Bloomfield 35, Belleville 0

Boonton 46, Whippany Park 17

Brearley def. Dunellen, forfeit

Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Old Bridge 0

Butler 35, Becton 16

Caldwell 35, Mountain Lakes 14

Camden 49, Camden Catholic 7

Cedar Grove 48, Hoboken 14

Cherry Hill West 16, Moorestown 13

Cinnaminson 35, Pemberton 6

Cliffside Park 35, Ferris 6

Colonia 21, Rahway 20

Cranford 34, North Brunswick 14

Cumberland Regional 27, Clayton 12

DePaul Catholic 21, Delbarton 10

Delaware Valley Regional 48, North Plainfield 14

Delsea 33, St. Joseph-Hammonton 27

Don Bosco Prep 56, Paramus Catholic 21

Dover 20, Dwight-Morrow 14

Florence 48, Holy Cross 8

Fort Lee 48, Kearny 28

Glassboro 28, Buena Regional 0

Glen Rock 17, Park Ridge 14

Gloucester City 44, Collingswood 6

Hackensack 47, Passaic 7

Haddonfield 55, Sterling 0

Hammonton 28, Ocean City 14

Hanover Park 21, Verona 7

Hawthorne 40, New Milford 7

Holy Spirit 31, Kingsway 27

Hopewell Valley Central 40, Notre Dame 21

Hunterdon Central 27, Perth Amboy 7

Immaculata 24, Weequahic 21, OT

Indian Hills 29, Bergen Tech 21

Irvington 27, West Orange 18

Iselin Kennedy 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 19

Jackson Memorial 35, Freehold Township 14

Jefferson 21, West Milford 6

Jonathan Dayton 27, Metuchen 13

Keyport 42, New Egypt 6

Kinnelon 35, Parsippany 7

Lacey 13, Southern 10

Lakeland 35, High Point 0

Lincoln 32, Orange 16

Long Branch 50, Central Regional 7

Lower Cape May Regional 41, Gateway 0

Madison 54, Morris Catholic 8

Mahwah 20, Dumont 13

Manville 51, Bound Brook 0

Matawan 27, Barnegat 12

Memorial 22, Newark East Side 21

Middletown South 17, Donovan Catholic 6

Millville 31, Cherokee 20

Montgomery 28, Linden 13

New Providence 26, Middlesex 6

Newton 33, Sparta 29

North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7

North Warren 33, Pequannock 6

Northern Highlands 27, Wayne Hills 7

Ocean Township 26, Red Bank Regional 22

Old Tappan 41, Demarest 14

Pascack Hills 27, Hopatcong 0

Paul VI 49, Triton 0

Phillipsburg 28, East Brunswick 0

Pinelands Regional 48, Manchester 14

Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0

Pitman 14, Pennsville Memorial 7

Plainfield 40, Franklin 26

Pleasantville 21, Middle Township 0

Point Pleasant Boro 19, St. John Vianney 13, OT

Ramapo 38, Ridgewood 12

Ramsey 38, Tenafly 14

Rancocas Valley 46, Highland 42

Raritan 37, Holmdel 21

Red Bank Catholic 42, Rumson-Fair Haven 14

Ridge 21, Union 0

River Dell 37, Paramus 7

Robbinsville 34, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20

Roselle Park 41, Newark Collegiate 12

Roxbury 41, Livingston 14

Rutherford 24, Wood-Ridge 10

Seneca 42, Northern Burlington 6

Shawnee 30, Williamstown 14

Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28

South Hunterdon 28, New Hope-Solebury, Pa. 0

South Plainfield 19, Monroe 14

Spotswood 18, J.P. Stevens 7

St. Augustine 17, Lenape 10

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Edison 17

Steinert 31, Lawrence 7

Timber Creek 20, Eastern 6

Toms River East 19, Jackson Liberty 13, OT

Toms River North 50, Middletown North 6

Union City 22, Clifton 0

Wall 14, Manalapan 7

Warren Hills 14, Hackettstown 0

Washington Township 45, Clearview Regional 0

Watchung Hills 56, Elizabeth 14

Wayne Valley 36, Mount Olive 15

Weehawken 27, Wallington 7

West Deptford 24, Haddon Heights 6

West Essex 20, East Orange 0

Westwood 28, Ridgefield Park 0

Willingboro 42, Burlington Township 15

Winslow 28, Cedar Creek 7

Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21

Woodstown 34, Penns Grove 0

SATURDAY

Absegami 18, Pleasantville 13

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 42, Pennington 22

Asbury Park 53, Lakewood 6

Audubon 31, Haddon Heights 14

Bergen Catholic 31, St. Joseph-Montvale 21

Blair 39, Capital Prep, Conn. 2

Bloomfield 14, Barringer 0

Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Elizabeth 13

Burlington City 36, Palmyra 29

Cedar Creek 14, Oakcrest 6

Cherry Hill West 54, Cherry Hill East 13

Colonia 28, Summit 23

DePaul Catholic 42, Pope John XXIII 10

Delbarton 21, Hudson Catholic 14

Dickinson 41, Orange 0

Garfield 19, Saddle Brook 12

Gloucester Catholic 49, Holy Cross 8

Governor Livingston 17, South River 7

Hawthorne 48, Lodi 31

Hillside 35, Delaware Valley Regional 14

Hun 48, The Hill School, Pa. 7

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 30, Shabazz 8

Keyport 13, Keansburg 6

Lawrenceville, Ill. 48, Peddie 15

Lincoln 54, Hoboken 12

Long Branch def. Neptune, forfeit

Lower Cape May Regional 27, Buena Regional 22

Manasquan 34, Shore Regional 13

Maple Shade 36, Clayton 6

Morristown-Beard 36, Newark Academy 0

Parsippany Hills 13, Morris Hills 12

Passaic Tech 19, East Orange 13

Pinelands Regional 12, Monmouth 7

Plainfield 54, Monroe 28

Rancocas Valley 24, Northern Burlington 17

Rumson-Fair Haven 42, Freehold 6

St. Augustine 41, Woodrow Wilson 18

Teaneck 40, Ferris 0

Union City 26, Columbia 0

Watchung Hills 30, St. Joseph-Metuchen 7

Weequahic 42, West Side 0

Winslow 35, Burlington Township 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

