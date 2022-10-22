HS football scores

FRIDAY
Asbury Park 28, Shore Regional 10
Atlantic City 26, Oakcrest 21
Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 0
Bishop Eustace Prep 14, Lindenwold 6
Bloomfield 35, Belleville 0
Boonton 46, Whippany Park 17
Brearley def. Dunellen, forfeit
Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Old Bridge 0
Butler 35, Becton 16
Caldwell 35, Mountain Lakes 14
Camden 49, Camden Catholic 7
Cedar Grove 48, Hoboken 14
Cherry Hill West 16, Moorestown 13
Cinnaminson 35, Pemberton 6
Cliffside Park 35, Ferris 6
Colonia 21, Rahway 20
Cranford 34, North Brunswick 14
Cumberland Regional 27, Clayton 12
DePaul Catholic 21, Delbarton 10
Delaware Valley Regional 48, North Plainfield 14
Delsea 33, St. Joseph-Hammonton 27
Don Bosco Prep 56, Paramus Catholic 21
Dover 20, Dwight-Morrow 14
Florence 48, Holy Cross 8
Fort Lee 48, Kearny 28
Glassboro 28, Buena Regional 0
Glen Rock 17, Park Ridge 14
Gloucester City 44, Collingswood 6
Hackensack 47, Passaic 7
Haddonfield 55, Sterling 0
Hammonton 28, Ocean City 14
Hanover Park 21, Verona 7
Hawthorne 40, New Milford 7
Holy Spirit 31, Kingsway 27
Hopewell Valley Central 40, Notre Dame 21
Hunterdon Central 27, Perth Amboy 7
Immaculata 24, Weequahic 21, OT
Indian Hills 29, Bergen Tech 21
Irvington 27, West Orange 18
Iselin Kennedy 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 19
Jackson Memorial 35, Freehold Township 14
Jefferson 21, West Milford 6
Jonathan Dayton 27, Metuchen 13
Keyport 42, New Egypt 6
Kinnelon 35, Parsippany 7
Lacey 13, Southern 10
Lakeland 35, High Point 0
Lincoln 32, Orange 16
Long Branch 50, Central Regional 7
Lower Cape May Regional 41, Gateway 0
Madison 54, Morris Catholic 8
Mahwah 20, Dumont 13
Manville 51, Bound Brook 0
Matawan 27, Barnegat 12
Memorial 22, Newark East Side 21
Middletown South 17, Donovan Catholic 6
Millville 31, Cherokee 20
Montgomery 28, Linden 13
New Providence 26, Middlesex 6
Newton 33, Sparta 29
North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7
North Warren 33, Pequannock 6
Northern Highlands 27, Wayne Hills 7
Ocean Township 26, Red Bank Regional 22
Old Tappan 41, Demarest 14
Pascack Hills 27, Hopatcong 0
Paul VI 49, Triton 0
Phillipsburg 28, East Brunswick 0
Pinelands Regional 48, Manchester 14
Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0
Pitman 14, Pennsville Memorial 7
Plainfield 40, Franklin 26
Pleasantville 21, Middle Township 0
Point Pleasant Boro 19, St. John Vianney 13, OT
Ramapo 38, Ridgewood 12
Ramsey 38, Tenafly 14
Rancocas Valley 46, Highland 42
Raritan 37, Holmdel 21
Red Bank Catholic 42, Rumson-Fair Haven 14
Ridge 21, Union 0
River Dell 37, Paramus 7
Robbinsville 34, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20
Roselle Park 41, Newark Collegiate 12
Roxbury 41, Livingston 14
Rutherford 24, Wood-Ridge 10
Seneca 42, Northern Burlington 6
Shawnee 30, Williamstown 14
Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28
South Hunterdon 28, New Hope-Solebury, Pa. 0
South Plainfield 19, Monroe 14
Spotswood 18, J.P. Stevens 7
St. Augustine 17, Lenape 10
St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Edison 17
Steinert 31, Lawrence 7
Timber Creek 20, Eastern 6
Toms River East 19, Jackson Liberty 13, OT
Toms River North 50, Middletown North 6
Union City 22, Clifton 0
Wall 14, Manalapan 7
Warren Hills 14, Hackettstown 0
Washington Township 45, Clearview Regional 0
Watchung Hills 56, Elizabeth 14
Wayne Valley 36, Mount Olive 15
Weehawken 27, Wallington 7
West Deptford 24, Haddon Heights 6
West Essex 20, East Orange 0
Westwood 28, Ridgefield Park 0
Willingboro 42, Burlington Township 15
Winslow 28, Cedar Creek 7
Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21
Woodstown 34, Penns Grove 0
SATURDAY
Absegami 18, Pleasantville 13
Academy of the New Church, Pa. 42, Pennington 22
Asbury Park 53, Lakewood 6
Audubon 31, Haddon Heights 14
Bergen Catholic 31, St. Joseph-Montvale 21
Blair 39, Capital Prep, Conn. 2
Bloomfield 14, Barringer 0
Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Elizabeth 13
Burlington City 36, Palmyra 29
Cedar Creek 14, Oakcrest 6
Cherry Hill West 54, Cherry Hill East 13
Colonia 28, Summit 23
DePaul Catholic 42, Pope John XXIII 10
Delbarton 21, Hudson Catholic 14
Dickinson 41, Orange 0
Garfield 19, Saddle Brook 12
Gloucester Catholic 49, Holy Cross 8
Governor Livingston 17, South River 7
Hawthorne 48, Lodi 31
Hillside 35, Delaware Valley Regional 14
Hun 48, The Hill School, Pa. 7
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 30, Shabazz 8
Keyport 13, Keansburg 6
Lawrenceville, Ill. 48, Peddie 15
Lincoln 54, Hoboken 12
Long Branch def. Neptune, forfeit
Lower Cape May Regional 27, Buena Regional 22
Manasquan 34, Shore Regional 13
Maple Shade 36, Clayton 6
Morristown-Beard 36, Newark Academy 0
Parsippany Hills 13, Morris Hills 12
Passaic Tech 19, East Orange 13
Pinelands Regional 12, Monmouth 7
Plainfield 54, Monroe 28
Rancocas Valley 24, Northern Burlington 17
Rumson-Fair Haven 42, Freehold 6
St. Augustine 41, Woodrow Wilson 18
Teaneck 40, Ferris 0
Union City 26, Columbia 0
Watchung Hills 30, St. Joseph-Metuchen 7
Weequahic 42, West Side 0
Winslow 35, Burlington Township 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.