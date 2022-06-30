 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

How's the ocean water looking?

  • 0

Take a few precuations and you'll be OK for the water over the weekend.

For the waters right off the sand, you'll have to deal with a moderate risk of rip currents for Friday through Sunday. That's due to the storm system nearing the region, as well as higher seas further out in the ocean. Only swim where lifeguards say it is safe to do so. The rip current risk will lower on Monday.

Wave period will generally be 5 to 7 seconds. 

Surfers will find that waves won't be that clean throughout the weekend, as winds are generally parallel to the shore and not against the swell (southeast). 

For the boaters, expect wave heights 4 to 5 feet Friday through Saturday on the ocean. In the bay, it'll be choppy, with wave heights 2 to 3 feet. A small craft advisory for hazardous seas will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The wave heights will lower to between 2 to 4 feet for the second half of the weekend. Boating and sailing should largely be OK. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News