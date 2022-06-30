How's the ocean water looking?

Take a few precuations and you'll be OK for the water over the weekend.

For the waters right off the sand, you'll have to deal with a moderate risk of rip currents for Friday through Sunday. That's due to the storm system nearing the region, as well as higher seas further out in the ocean. Only swim where lifeguards say it is safe to do so. The rip current risk will lower on Monday.

Wave period will generally be 5 to 7 seconds.

Surfers will find that waves won't be that clean throughout the weekend, as winds are generally parallel to the shore and not against the swell (southeast).

For the boaters, expect wave heights 4 to 5 feet Friday through Saturday on the ocean. In the bay, it'll be choppy, with wave heights 2 to 3 feet. A small craft advisory for hazardous seas will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The wave heights will lower to between 2 to 4 feet for the second half of the weekend. Boating and sailing should largely be OK.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

