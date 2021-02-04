 Skip to main content
How will this storm happen?
How will this storm happen?

A leftover piece of moisture from Friday’s cold front will hang around on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Saturday. Eventually, that will wander over to the Atlantic Coast, where it will quickly move to the north-northeast Saturday night into Sunday.

Meanwhile, a storm will move out of Alberta on Friday, dive into the mid-South on Saturday and then move toward that other storm at night. How they interact will ultimately determine our outcome.

Future Radar over the weekend

The North American Model (NAM, American) forecast from Saturday 4 a.m. to Saturday 7 p.m. The model runs on Zulu time (Z), which is in military time, and five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. 
TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

 
