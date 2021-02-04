How will this storm happen?

A leftover piece of moisture from Friday’s cold front will hang around on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Saturday. Eventually, that will wander over to the Atlantic Coast, where it will quickly move to the north-northeast Saturday night into Sunday.
Meanwhile, a storm will move out of Alberta on Friday, dive into the mid-South on Saturday and then move toward that other storm at night. How they interact will ultimately determine our outcome.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
