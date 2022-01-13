How will the winds be in this storm?

I'm pretty close to firmly believe that winds will be the most impactful part of the storm for the shore counties.
Damaging winds and power outages will be possible Sunday night. The overnight timing brings more impacts to the area, as most people are sleeping an unaware of their surroundings. You'll want to make sure to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects before the storm arrives Sunday evening.
This is a set up that can deliver very high winds, but often falls short. A strong river of air a few thousand feet above the surface move from the Mid-Atlantic on into New England. Forecast guidance shows a region of 70 to 80 knot winds, roughly 80 to 90 mph about 5,000 feet high.
The hard part is figuring out whether they come down to the surface. You would need something like a thunderstorm or a very heavy precipitation band to make that happen. Thunderstorms, or thundersnow, are hard to come by in the winter (Though it may have happened Jan. 3) and there usually isn't enough moisture in a winter storm to bring excessive rainfall rates. So, it doesn't happen much in the dead of winter.
Still, sustained winds will be in the 30s at the shore, blowing right off the ocean. Gusts should easily top 50 mph at times here. That's enough to bring power outages and wind damage. Typically, problems start with gusts over 45 mph.
Even inland, sustained winds in the 20s Sunday night into early Monday, with gusts in the 40s will knock over loose objects.
Sunday 4 p.m.: East sustained winds 10 mph inland, 15 mph at the shore. Gusts 25-35 mph.
Sunday 11 p.m.: East sustained winds 25 mph inland, 40 mph at the shore (tropical storm force). Gusts likely top 50 mph briefly at the shore, but the potential for higher gusts remain.
Monday 5 a.m.: The wind direction is to be determined, generally sustained winds will be 15 mph inland, 25 mph at the coast. Gusts will be 30 to 40 mph. If the center of the low pressure system goes overhead, winds will calm briefly.
Monday 11 a.m.: Westerly winds sustained 15 mph inland, 25 mph near the shore. Gusts will likely be 30 to 40 mph.
