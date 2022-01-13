How will the winds be in this storm?

I'm pretty close to firmly believe that winds will be the most impactful part of the storm for the shore counties.

Damaging winds and power outages will be possible Sunday night. The overnight timing brings more impacts to the area, as most people are sleeping an unaware of their surroundings. You'll want to make sure to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects before the storm arrives Sunday evening.

This is a set up that can deliver very high winds, but often falls short. A strong river of air a few thousand feet above the surface move from the Mid-Atlantic on into New England. Forecast guidance shows a region of 70 to 80 knot winds, roughly 80 to 90 mph about 5,000 feet high.

The hard part is figuring out whether they come down to the surface. You would need something like a thunderstorm or a very heavy precipitation band to make that happen. Thunderstorms, or thundersnow, are hard to come by in the winter (Though it may have happened Jan. 3) and there usually isn't enough moisture in a winter storm to bring excessive rainfall rates. So, it doesn't happen much in the dead of winter.