How will the storm evolve in the region?

Precipitation will begin between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday from Cape May, working north toward Long Beach Island. Areas of rain and snow will be likely at the start, with rain most likely at the coast and snow most likely toward the New Jersey Turnpike. However, I do expect a west to east transition from west to east, given the pre-dawn timing, when temperatures are coldest, as well as the fact that winds will be northerly by late morning.