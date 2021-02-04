 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How will the storm evolve in the region?
0 comments

How will the storm evolve in the region?

Storm Timing

Precipitation will begin between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday from Cape May, working north toward Long Beach Island. Areas of rain and snow will be likely at the start, with rain most likely at the coast and snow most likely toward the New Jersey Turnpike. However, I do expect a west to east transition from west to east, given the pre-dawn timing, when temperatures are coldest, as well as the fact that winds will be northerly by late morning. 

Precipitation will be steady for the morning and midday. Snow will turn into snow showers for the afternoon, ending 2 to 5 p.m., from west to east. 

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News