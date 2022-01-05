 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How will the roads be?
Untreated roads will likely accumulate snow for most of the event. I expect hazardous traveling there.

Treated roads will fair OK when the snow is lightly falling. However, when the snow turned moderate, I anticipate them to still accumulate. The reason being - road temperatures should be below freezing during the time of the storm, even during the day.

Again, the Friday morning commute shoul be messy. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
