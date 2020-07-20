PHILADELPHIA – With the season beginning Friday, the Phillies starting rotation is beginning to take shape.
But some uncertainity remains.
Aaron Nola will be the likely opening day starter when the Phillies host the Miami Marlins at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Nola threw five shutout innings in a 7-2 exhibition game win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Zack Wheeler is on schedule to pitch Saturday against the Marlins. Wheeler, who signed a five-year, 118-million contract in the offseason, threw 86 pitches and retired 11 of 16 hitters he faced in a 5-1 exhibition loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Wheeler struck out four, walked one and allowed four hits and two runs.
“His arm strength was good, his breaking ball wasn’t as good, he lacked some sharpness but he kept us in the game,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He didn’t walk a lot, but he ran up his pitch count.”
Vince Velasquez will start Monday in New York in an exhibition game against the Yankees. Velasquez, who has pitched well in two intrasquad games, is on pace to pitch Sunday against the Marlins.
Jake Arrieta is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Wednesday. That would line him up to pitch against the Yankees on July 27 at Citizens Bank Park.
Zach Eflin, who was bothered at the start of summer camp by back spasms, is slated to throw a simulated game Thursday. That would put him pace to start July 28 against the Yankees.
But all these plans could change because Wheeler could miss Saturday’s start. His wife Dominique is due to give birth to the couple’s first child that day.
“We have a lot of things that we can do, if we have to,” Girardi said. “We’re just going to play with the rotation maybe a little bit. Stay tuned.”
