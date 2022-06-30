How will conditions on the water be?

A small craft advisory will be in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. for all waters except for the western half of the Delaware Bay for conditions hazardous to small craft.

For boaters, expect a chop on the water with higher than usual wave heights Saturday. On the ocean, wave heights will be four to six feet. The bays will generally be two to three feet. Come Sunday and Monday, these will subside to more typically levels for the shore, one to three feet.

For surfers (I'll admit I'm not a surfer and don't know all of the "ins and outs"), swells will be from the southeast for the weekend. It could turn south for the Fourth of July itself. Wave periods will be six to eight seconds. The surf zone should be one to two feet.

Waves will be pretty bumpy Saturday, with southwest winds. Offshore winds Sunday afternoon will make for pretty clean waves then. With a light wind, it could be pretty glossy on the water Monday.

For the swimmers in the water, it'll be in the 60s throughout the weekend. Expect low 60s for Saturday, rising into the mid-60s Sunday and Monday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

