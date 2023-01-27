 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to ....Tackle food waste with 3 new recipes that use old bread

After writing 28 cookbooks and myriad articles, plus having cooked, demonstrated and taught in kitchens across the country for 50 years, you might think Sheilah Kaufman would run out of things to accomplish. But there is always a new challenge.

Kaufman was one of the founders of the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) and is currently a member of Les Dames d’Escoffier (a society of professional women involved in the food, fine beverage and hospitality industries). Now, she has turned her attention from ethnic specialties, entertaining and what she calls “fearless, fussless” cooking to discovering ways to reduce food waste while making it fun and delicious.

Kaufman, this time in the company of Paula Jacobson, her partner in CookbookConstructionCrew.com, is pulling together recipes that help home cooks handle stale bread. Her new collection utilizes everything from hearty loaves to croissants, brioche to bagels, and will include recipes both savory and sweet for all meals of the. The goal is to help home cooks waste less and make a difference — for both the family budget and the planet as a whole.

“Not wasting doesn’t mean shabby cooking,” Kaufman is quick to point out. “Some glorious dishes rely on stale bread or bread crumbs.” Below, she offers three ways to use bread that would otherwise go to waste.

Panzanella

Pane is Italian for “bread,” which is what the “pan” in panzanella refers to in this classic Tuscan salad from accomplished chef Sheilah Kaufman. She notes that adding fresh basil leaves is a common variation.

Servings: 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf firm, day-old country-style bread

1 1/4 cups water

9 ripe tomatoes, diced

1 large red onion, diced

1 cucumber, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, or 1/ 2 cup sliced basil leaves

1 1/2 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp dried)

3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

DIRECTIONS

Cut bread into large chunks, and place in large bowl. Toss with water to moisten completely, let stand 10 minutes. Squeeze out excess water, and coarsely chop bread into smaller cubes.

Place bread in bowl, and toss with tomatoes, onion, cucumber, garlic, parsley and rosemary.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Blend well. Pour on salad and toss until everything is coated.

Muhammara (Turkish Red Pepper Spread)

This recipe from Sheilah Kaufman’s A Taste of Turkish Cuisine uses homemade bread crumbs from stale bread.

Kaufman, a seasoned chef with more than 28 published cookbooks to her name, says Aleppo pepper can be found at Korean or Mediterranean stores.

Makes: 3 cups

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Aleppo pepper

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup crumbs made from stale bread (see below)

1 cup ground walnuts

1 tsp sugar

3 to 4 garlic cloves, put through a garlic press

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp ground cumin

Juice of ½ lemon

DIRECTIONS

To make the bread crumbs, remove crusts from stale bread. Cube and dice in a food processor, grate a hard loaf with a hand grater or simply tear into small pieces by hand.

To make the spread, soak Aleppo pepper in 1/2 cup water. Let sit 10 to 15 minutes or until all water is absorbed and mixture has paste-like consistency. Mix well.

Add olive oil, bread crumbs and walnuts, mixing well. Add sugar, garlic, salt and pepper to taste, and cumin, mixing well. Add lemon juice and mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Serve at room temperature with bread, crackers or pita bread.

Baked French Toast with Blueberries

French bread dries out quickly, so it’s good to have a recipe handy that utilizes old baguettes, says Sheilah Kaufman, chef, author and co-founder of the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

The recipe calls for full loaves, but Kaufman says you can also make this using two smaller baguettes.

Servings: 6 to 8 

INGREDIENTS

Butter for greasing pan

1 to 1 1/2 loaves of stale French bread, crust removed and sliced 3/4-inch thick

8 large eggs

1 cup milk

3/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats (not instant)

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 to 2 cups fresh blueberries (you can use dried blueberries, or dried blueberries and cherries)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 7x11-inch baking pan.

Place bread slices in a single layer in the bottom of the prepared pan. Cut additional bread into small pieces to fill in spaces around the slices.

Beat eggs and milk together and add vanilla. Pour egg mixture over bread (there should be enough liquid to cover bread. Add more milk if necessary.)

Let bread, egg and milk mixture set one or two minutes to allow bread to absorb the egg mixture.Turn over bread slices to soak the second side.

Spread walnuts and blueberries over soaked bread in the prepared baking dish.

Using a pastry blender or your fingers, blend ½ cup softened butter, brown sugar and flour. Stir in oats. Sprinkle or spread (using your fingers) this mixture over soaked bread. Press down gently on the top. Place baking pan on a cookie sheet to catch any spills or overflow during baking.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until bread is puffy and bubbles rise around the sides of the pan. Remove from oven and let set for five minutes before cutting into squares to serve.

Note: Fresh blueberries spoil easily, so in the interest of not wasting them, don’t buy them too far in advance. Berries should be kept cold and dry until used. Check package for leakage.

