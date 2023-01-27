How to ....Tackle food waste with 3 new recipes that use old bread

Panzanella Pane is Italian for “bread,” which is what the “pan” in panzanella refers to in this classic Tuscan salad from accomplished chef Sheilah Kaufman. She notes that adding fresh basil leaves is a common variation. Servings: 6 to 8 INGREDIENTS 1 loaf firm, day-old country-style bread 1 1/4 cups water 9 ripe tomatoes, diced 1 large red onion, diced 1 cucumber, chopped 4 garlic cloves, minced 1 cup chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, or 1/ 2 cup sliced basil leaves 1 1/2 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp dried) 3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 Tbsp red wine vinegar 1 tsp salt 1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper DIRECTIONS Cut bread into large chunks, and place in large bowl. Toss with water to moisten completely, let stand 10 minutes. Squeeze out excess water, and coarsely chop bread into smaller cubes. Place bread in bowl, and toss with tomatoes, onion, cucumber, garlic, parsley and rosemary. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Blend well. Pour on salad and toss until everything is coated.

Muhammara (Turkish Red Pepper Spread) This recipe from Sheilah Kaufman’s A Taste of Turkish Cuisine uses homemade bread crumbs from stale bread. Kaufman, a seasoned chef with more than 28 published cookbooks to her name, says Aleppo pepper can be found at Korean or Mediterranean stores. Makes: 3 cups INGREDIENTS 1 cup Aleppo pepper 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup crumbs made from stale bread (see below) 1 cup ground walnuts 1 tsp sugar 3 to 4 garlic cloves, put through a garlic press Salt Freshly ground black pepper ½ tsp ground cumin Juice of ½ lemon DIRECTIONS To make the bread crumbs, remove crusts from stale bread. Cube and dice in a food processor, grate a hard loaf with a hand grater or simply tear into small pieces by hand. To make the spread, soak Aleppo pepper in 1/2 cup water. Let sit 10 to 15 minutes or until all water is absorbed and mixture has paste-like consistency. Mix well. Add olive oil, bread crumbs and walnuts, mixing well. Add sugar, garlic, salt and pepper to taste, and cumin, mixing well. Add lemon juice and mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve at room temperature with bread, crackers or pita bread.